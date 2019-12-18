Nativity scenes in Mexico City

You are here

EnglishIt’s Christmas time in Mexico City, people flock to markets to buy Christmas trees, lights, ornaments, and the nativity sets
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishNativity sets include figurines of Jesus, Mary, Joseph, the three Magi, angels, farmers, and animals
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishThe figures are made with different materials: ceramic, porcelain, clay, wood, and plastic
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishIt is believed that these figurines originated between 1200 and 1226
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishDuring Christmas, Saint Francis of Assisi, the founder of the Franciscan order, felt suddenly inspired and decided to represent the birth of Jesus
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishSaint Francis built a house using straw, placed a crib inside the structure, brought an ox, and invited a small group of people to represent the birth of Jesus
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishThis became a tradition and was adopted by Catholic countries in Europe
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishActors were replaces with clay figures
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishThe first nativity set was built using clay in Naples, at the end of the 15th century
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishNevertheless, it was Charles III who promoted this tradition
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishCharles III promoted this tradition after he issued an order that dictated that setting up nativities at home should become a common practice
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishThis trend was adopted all over the world
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishIn Mexico, this tradition was adopted during colonial times
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishThis tradition was used to convert Indigenous people
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishAt churches, friars represented the birth of Jesus to explain the gospel
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishBetween the 18th century and the 19th century, communities transformed the sacred family
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishThey no longer looked European, instead, they now looked Mexican
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishThere are at least five different nativity sets on sale in Mexico: the Italian, Spanish, Mexican, English, and elegant versions
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishThe main differences are the clothes, facial features, skin color, and pose of Mary
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishThe nativity sets made in Mexico are mainly made from resin and clay
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishThe resin figurines are made in Toluca and Puebla
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishThe clay ones are made in Tonalá and Zapopan
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishWhile the location where Jesus was born is desertic, in Mexico people have adapted the tradition to their culture and often place moss or hay under the figurines
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishMexican nativity sets added waterfalls, cacti, plants and other figurines such as chickens, shepherds, farmers, cooks, children, and working women and men
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
Nativity scenes in Mexico City

In Mexico, people place the nativity set under the Christmas tree on December 16th

It is believed that these figurines originated between 1200 and 1226. During Christmas, Saint Francis of Assisi, the founder of the Franciscan order, felt suddenly inspired and decided to represent the birth of Jesus.

According to ACI Prensa, a media outlet specialized in the Catholic religion, Saint Francis “built a house using straw, placed a crib inside the structure, brought an ox, and invited a small group of people to represent the birth of Jesus.

This became a tradition and was adopted by Catholic countries in Europe, where they replaced actors with clay figures.

The first nativity set was built using clay in Naples, at the end of the 15th century. Nevertheless, it was Charles III who promoted this tradition after he issued an order that dictated that setting up nativities at home should become a common practice.

