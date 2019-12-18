Nativity scenes in Mexico City

It is believed that these figurines originated between 1200 and 1226. During Christmas, Saint Francis of Assisi, the founder of the Franciscan order, felt suddenly inspired and decided to represent the birth of Jesus.

According to ACI Prensa, a media outlet specialized in the Catholic religion, Saint Francis “built a house using straw, placed a crib inside the structure, brought an ox, and invited a small group of people to represent the birth of Jesus.

This became a tradition and was adopted by Catholic countries in Europe, where they replaced actors with clay figures.

The first nativity set was built using clay in Naples, at the end of the 15th century. Nevertheless, it was Charles III who promoted this tradition after he issued an order that dictated that setting up nativities at home should become a common practice.

