Day of the Dead by Nike

EnglishOne of Mexico’s most popular traditions is the Day of the Dead, which takes place on November 1 and 2 to remember and celebrate those who have already passed away
Photo: via Nike.com
EnglishFor the occasion, Nike launched a limited edition of three of its most iconic silhouettes inspired by Day of the Dead: Nike Air Force 1 La Calaca, Nike Air Max 95 La Catrina and Nike Cortez El Altar
Photo: via Nike.com
English"The reflective sugar skulls pattern on the Air Force 1 is inspired by La Calaca, an instrumental part of the altars created during the holiday which denote the journey of life after death," according to Nike
Photo: via Nike.com
EnglishThe Air Max 95 La Catrina portray a female skeleton that represents a happy afterlife
Photo: via Nike.com
EnglishLa Catrina is represented all over the Air Max 95: the laces represent the ribs, while the sole imitates the spine; the upper is made of mesh and suede that correspond to muscle fibers
Photo: via Nike.com
EnglishThe Nike Cortez El Altar, references the holiday with a mostly black shoe with some touches of orange and a white swoosh with subtle geometric and reflective decorations resembling those used in the Mexican holiday, like sugar skulls, papel picado, and imagery of the altars
Photo: via Nike.com
EnglishThis collection was released on October 25 on Nike.com and is available on select Nike retailers in Mexico and the United States
Photo: via Nike.com
26/10/2019
16:32
EL UNIVERSAL in English/Miranda Perea
Mexico City
One of Mexico’s most popular traditions is the Day of the Dead, which takes place on November 1 and 2 to remember and celebrate those who have already passed away.

For the occasion, Nike launched a limited edition of one of three of its most iconic silhouettes,
 

Artículo

English
The collection inspired by one of Mexico's most popular traditions was released on October 25
This collection was released on October 25 on Nike.com and is available on select Nike retailers in Mexico and the United States.

This is not the first time Nike gets inspiration from this holiday. In 2018, it released the Nike Kyrie 4 inspired by traditional Day of the Dead make up, which, in turn, was inspired by one of the most coveted sneakers, the 2006’s Día de Muertos themed Dunk SB Low, which had a combination of orange, purple, and a multicolor skeleton pattern.

