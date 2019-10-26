Day of the Dead by Nike

One of Mexico’s most popular traditions is the Day of the Dead, which takes place on November 1 and 2 to remember and celebrate those who have already passed away.

For the occasion, Nike launched a limited edition of one of three of its most iconic silhouettes,



This collection was released on October 25 on Nike.com and is available on select Nike retailers in Mexico and the United States.

This is not the first time Nike gets inspiration from this holiday. In 2018, it released the Nike Kyrie 4 inspired by traditional Day of the Dead make up, which, in turn, was inspired by one of the most coveted sneakers, the 2006’s Día de Muertos themed Dunk SB Low, which had a combination of orange, purple, and a multicolor skeleton pattern.

