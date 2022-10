"Kanye is right about the Jews" - white supremacist group 'Goyim Defense League' headed up by Jon Minadeo II dropped vile banner on the busy 110 highway in Los Angeles today.

Minadeo is a well known neo-Nazi that was recently arrested while visiting Auschwitz. pic.twitter.com/BCQqRHTpr7

— StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 23, 2022