Mel B usaría un parche en el ojo en el regreso de las Spice Girls
Melanie Janine Brown, mejor conocida como Mel B, tendrá un regreso a los escenarios complicado al lado de las Spice Girls un problema de salud que le pudo haber costado su visión.
La cantante informó a través de redes sociales que no estaba bien y que un especialista le diagnosticó una iritis en el ojo derecho y una uveitis (inflamación de la capa media del ojo) en el órgano visual izquierdo.
Mel B aseguró que tuvo una experiencia horrible la semana pasada cuando perdió la visión del ojo derecho y veía borroso con el izquierdo. "Estaba muy adoloridad y muy muy asustada", agregó.
La intérprete aseguró que está tomando varios medicamentos que le recetó el médico que le permiten mantener bajo control la inflamación.
Thank you so much for all the lovely support and messages I’ve had about my eye. Just so you know the real truth. I had an awful experience last week when I went blind in my right eye and my left eye went blurry. Even though the stupid press said I’m ok and this has happened to me many times before, just to be clear I was NOT ok and this has NEVER EVER happened to me before,so who every is selling this story “a close reliable source” is full of BS and needs to get there silly facts right big time,I was actually in a lot of pain and very very scared but thanks to the incredible eye specialists in A&E at London’s Moorfields Hospital and after at Luton and Dunstable University Hospital I was diagnosed by and eye specialist with severe IRITIS in my right eye and UVEITIS in my left eye.I’m taking multiple prescription heavy duty eye drops and other medication the dr gave me that I have to take every day to keep the inflammation under control,Also I’m being so well looked after by Team Spice special thanks to our paramedics too!!im still dealing with it and will be fir the next 3/4 months to fully get it under control but I’m no longer worried that my condition will get worse. My only problem now is I have to find a very cool Scary eye patch. Does anyone - apart from Madonna - know where I can get one ?? #eyepatch Pls #takingcareofme thank you #nhs
La cantante aseguró que estará lidiando con ese problema por los próximos 3 o 4 meses para tenerlo completamente bajo control. Sin embargo reveló que su problema ahora es conseguir un aterrador parche para el ojo.
"¿Alguien, aparte de Madonna, sabe dónde puedo conseguir uno?", escribió Mel B haciendo referencia al estilo que llevó la cantante a Eurovisión.
nrv