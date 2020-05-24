Es Noticia:

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

COVID-19 Live Updates: Confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico

2020-05-24
Mexico's contingency plan against COVID-19 includes three key phases
2020-03-14

Mexico’s COVID-19 contingency plan: three key phases to fight the coronavirus outbreak

2020-03-12

COVID-19: Mexico to enter community transmission stage by late March

Live Updates: COVID-19 death toll in Mexico

2020-05-24
Mexico has already overtaken China's death toll
2020-03-28

COVID-19: Obesity and diabetes put Mexicans at higher risk of coronavirus

2020-02-28

COVID-19: How to prevent coronavirus?

Mexico beats the odds: Are younger people likely to die of COVID-19 or statistics are the result of under-recording?

2020-05-24
It seems like in Mexico younger people and adults are dying at a higher rate than elders, in contrasts with Europe
2020-05-24

2020-05-24

Mexican healthcare workers are dying from COVID-19

2020-05-24
The new coronavirus has infected thousands of medical personnel in Mexico
2020-04-28

Several health workers have contracted COVID-19 in Mexico

2020-05-13

COVID-19: Healthcare workers experience discrimination and violence in Mexico

Mexico’s Hydrocarbons Commission approved 7 fracking projects in 2019

2020-05-24
President López Obrador vowed to launch an investigation since he opposed fracking
2020-05-22

Mexico’s energy policy returns to the 70s dependence on oil

2019-08-30

What is fuelling climate change and the Amazon destruction?

Puente Grande prison fight leaves eight dead and eight injured in Mexico

2020-05-23
Five inmates were detained for participating in the attack
2020-05-07

12 Mexican drug cartel members escape from Cieneguillas prison

2020-01-03

Cieneguillas, a Mexican prison subdued by crime

Mexican blogger Yuya is threatened by “rapper” whose songs detail how to murder a woman

2020-05-24
The disturbing lyrics glorify femicide and violence against women
2019-06-02

10 women are murdered in Mexico every day﻿

2020-02-27

What is femicide?

Young workers are the victims of COVID-19 unemployment in Mexico

2020-05-23
The COVID-19 crisis has had a tough impact on Mexico's unemployment rate
2020-03-25

18 million Mexican jobs are at risk due to the COVID-19 crisis

2019-01-23

Unemployment rate in Mexico increases

Mexico receives medical supplies from China to fight the COVID-19 pandemic

2020-05-23
Mexico will receive a total of 20 shipments with medical supplies from Shanghai, China
2020-05-24

COVID-19 Live Updates: Confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico

2020-05-15

Mexico overtakes China's COVID-19 death toll

First COVID-19 deaths of minors registered in Mexico

2020-04-16
The coronavirus pandemic has caused thousands of deaths around the world
2020-03-22

COVID-19: Mexico must prevent the collapse of its health system

2020-04-08

Mexico to start distribution of ventilators as the coronavirus pandemic surges

Unión Tepito cartel operator “El Tío” arrested in Mexico City

2020-05-22
La Unión Tepito is the behind the latest wave of violence in Mexico City
2020-05-21

Unión Tepito leader arrested in Mexico City

2019-07-10

La Unión Tepito recruits migrants through deceits

Mexico is among the 10 countries with the highest COVID-19 death tolls

2020-05-21
The novel coronavirus has claimed more than 328,000 lives worldwide
How to properly wash and store cloth face masks

English When used properly, masks can protect you and others from infectious diseases
Mexican female inmates produce face masks for the COVID-19 pandemic

English The women at Santiaguito prison produce 7,500 masks per week
COVID-19: Mexican pharmaceutical companies to donate 88 ventilators to hospitals

Mexican pharma companies donate 88 ventilators to hospitals

VSZ-20, the Mexican ventilator for patients with COVID-19

English The VSZ-20 ventilator was designed by biomedical engineers
Mexico City opens N95 mask factory to fight COVID-19

English The masks will be distributed among health institutes, hospitals, and healthcare workers
Several soccer players at Mexico's Santos Laguna club test positive for COVID-19

English The soccer players, whose names have not been revealed, will be constantly monitored
UNAM develops auxiliary computing system for COVID-19 diagnosis

English The use of the system could be extended to the whole national health system
Mexican archeologists discover trove of mammoth remains in Santa Lucía

English The archeologists also found 15 pre-Columbian burials in the area
IPN scientists develop rapid diagnostic tests for COVID-19

English Rapid diagnostic tests are fundamental to control the spread of COVID-19
Watch Danzatlán, Elisa Carrillo's international dance festival, on streaming

English The third edition of Danzatlàn will be available on streaming
UNAM to launch new laboratory for COVID-19 vaccine research

English The laboratory will focus on COVID-19 research
Mexican photographers come together to raise funds for public hospital treating patients infected with COVID-19

English You can purchase any art piece for $2,500
Is Dwayne Johnson guilty of cultural appropriation for launching a tequila brand?

English The question of cultural appropriation lingers in the air
Mexico beats the odds: Are younger people likely to die of COVID-19 or statistics are the result of under-recording?

English It seems like in Mexico younger people and adults are dying at a higher rate than elders, in contrasts with Europe
Mexico’s Hydrocarbons Commission approved 7 fracking projects in 2019

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization’s authority must prevail 

COVID-19 Live Updates: Confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico

Mexico's contingency plan against COVID-19 includes three key phases

Live Updates: COVID-19 death toll in Mexico

Mexico’s COVID-19 contingency plan: three key phases to fight the coronavirus outbreak

COVID-19: How to prevent coronavirus?

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization’s authority must prevail

The WHO lacks the necessary resources to face the pandemic

Rocío Nahle apologizes for a tweet posted by the Sener

How will COVID-19 and the economic crisis affect the retirement system?

Minister Torruco announces long weekends are here to stay