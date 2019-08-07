The Trump dossier: arms trafficking, conservatives, migration, and Clinton

Leer en español

The former Mexican administration, led by Enrique Peña Nieto, monitored the U.S. election in 2016 through the CISEN, the now-defunct National Security and Intelligence Center. The Cisen warned the Peña Nieto administration that if Donald Trump won the election, it forecasted that the collaboration to prevent arms trafficking from the U.S. to Mexico would diminish as a result of the pressure the arms industry would place on the U.S. government.

In one of the files obtained by EL UNIVERSAL, the intelligence agency warned that if Trump won the elections, the exchange of information in regards to arms trafficking would decrease.

Conservatives will rule

In one of the declassified documents titled “Possible changes to the cooperation with Mexico,” the Cisen estimated that “it is expected that the high-ranking positions in the security and justice agencies will be granted to officials with conservative ideologies, willing to demand unilateral, coercive, or interfering measures in security cooperation. (…) The obstacles to moving forward during the first months of the administration in (regards to) bilateral mechanisms could mainly result from the lack of experience from the new officials.”

Migration

The Cisen expected that in case Trump won the elections, migration policies would tighten. “The prevalence of strong views in regards to migration, criticisms against border security, and the negative opinions about drugs trafficking to the U.S. are premises that have an ample opportunity to translate into specific government actions.”

Another archive titled “Federal elections in the United States” also warned the Mexican government that Trump's team had been “holding meetings with lobbying organizations and experts who weren't close to the traditional Republican sphere (…) in order to recruit them as advisers and raise money to cover the expenses of the transition team.”

The Cisen also expected that the Republicans would be the majority at the House of Representatives, while the Democrats would take over the Senate and that “additionally, in the best-case scenario, the Democratic party will win 8 of the 12 governorships.”

And although the majority of polls favored Hillary Clinton over Trump, the Cisen informed the Peña Nieto administration that there could be two factors that could revert that tendency, which favored Clinton: “The impact the FBI investigations about the new evidence in the case about Clinton's emails and the large number of voters that stated they were undecided, therefore, the difference between the winner and the loser could be narrower.”

Nevertheless, the Mexican government, through the National Intelligence Center, has said that some of the files and dossiers will remain as classified until 2024 when López Obrador leaves office.

The institution argues that revealing this information “can compromise the international relationship between the Mexican government and the U.S. government.”

In the same resolution, the existence of another dossier was revealed but will remain classified for the next five years, as the CNI argued that it would “affect the trust of the bilateral relationship between Mexico and the U.S. to continue sharing information about the international security agenda.”

