Tropical Storm Elida becomes a hurricane

Tropical Storm Elida formed off Mexico’s Pacific coast and become a hurricane on Monday afternoon as it moves away from land.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect but the U.S. National Hurricane Center warns that swells generated by Elida could affect portions of the coast of west-central Mexico and the southern Baja California peninsula over the next couple of days.

Elida had maximum sustained winds of 100 kph on Sunday night and was located about 355 kilometers west-southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico. It was moving west-northwest at 24 kph.

The U.S. hurricane center said the rapidly strengthening Elida should become a hurricane on Monday morning then begin to weaken on Tuesday night as it moves out to sea.

Mexico’s National Meteorological System (SMN) said Elida became a hurricane by 4 p.m.

Authorities expect heavy rain in Baja California Sur, Nayarit, and Jalisco, while Sinaloa and Colima expect moderate rain.

After Tropical Depression 09E formed near the coast of southwestern Mexico, infrared data from NASA’s Aqua satellite confirmed it had transitioned to a tropical storm.

According to scientists, tropical cyclones/hurricanes are the most powerful weather events on Earth.

According to NASA’s website, Tropical Depression 09E formed near latitude 14.7 degrees north and longitude 102.6 degrees west, about 510 km south-southeast of Manzanillo, Mexico on August 9.

On August 10, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said the center of Tropical Storm Elida was located near latitude 18.3 degrees north and longitude 108.8 degrees west. That is about 235 km east-southeast of Socorro Island, Mexico. By 5 a.m. Elida was moving toward the west-northwest near 24 kph, and this general motion is expected to continue through Wednesday. The estimated minimum central pressure is 995 millibars.

Experts indicated maximum sustained winds are near 100 kph with higher gusts. Elida is expected to become a hurricane later today.

The NHC warned that “Swells generated by Elida are expected to affect portions of the coast of west-central Mexico and the southern Baja California peninsula during the next couple of days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.”



