Tropical Storm Elida becomes a hurricane

Tropical cyclones/hurricanes are the most powerful weather events on Earth

Tropical Storm Elida becomes a hurricane
Mexico’s National Meteorological System (SMN) said Elida could become a hurricane by 1 p.m. - Photo: Taken from nhc.noaa.gov/
English 10/08/2020 15:55 Newsroom/EL UNIVERSAL in English Mexico City Actualizada 16:11

Más Información

Tropical storm Cristobal poses flood threat to south Mexico

Tropical storm Cristobal poses flood threat to south Mexico

Leer en español

Tropical Storm Elida formed off Mexico’s Pacific coast and become a hurricane on Monday afternoon as it moves away from land.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect but the U.S. National Hurricane Center warns that swells generated by Elida could affect portions of the coast of west-central Mexico and the southern Baja California peninsula over the next couple of days.

Elida had maximum sustained winds of 100 kph on Sunday night and was located about 355 kilometers west-southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico. It was moving west-northwest at 24 kph.

The U.S. hurricane center said the rapidly strengthening Elida should become a hurricane on Monday morning then begin to weaken on Tuesday night as it moves out to sea.

Mexico’s National Meteorological System (SMN) said Elida became a hurricane by 4 p.m.

Authorities expect heavy rain in Baja California Sur, Nayarit, and Jalisco, while Sinaloa and Colima expect moderate rain.

After Tropical Depression 09E formed near the coast of southwestern Mexico, infrared data from NASA’s Aqua satellite confirmed it had transitioned to a tropical storm.

According to scientists, tropical cyclones/hurricanes are the most powerful weather events on Earth.

According to NASA’s website, Tropical Depression 09E formed near latitude 14.7 degrees north and longitude 102.6 degrees west, about 510 km south-southeast of Manzanillo, Mexico on August 9.

Recommended: Hailstorms strikes Mexico

On August 10, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said the center of Tropical Storm Elida was located near latitude 18.3 degrees north and longitude 108.8 degrees west. That is about 235 km east-southeast of Socorro Island, Mexico. By 5 a.m. Elida was moving toward the west-northwest near 24 kph, and this general motion is expected to continue through Wednesday. The estimated minimum central pressure is 995 millibars.

Experts indicated maximum sustained winds are near 100 kph with higher gusts. Elida is expected to become a hurricane later today.

The NHC warned that “Swells generated by Elida are expected to affect portions of the coast of west-central Mexico and the southern Baja California peninsula during the next couple of days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.”
 
gm

Temas Relacionados
EL UNIVERSAL in English Elida hurricane
 

BAJO RESERVA
Periodistas EL UNIVERSAL

El canto de Emilio Lozoya Austin
HISTORIAS DE REPORTERO
Carlos Loret de Mola

Lozoya, por devolver dos casas y demandar a Videgaray
EN TERCERA PERSONA
Héctor De Mauleón

Cacería en contra de Osorio
SERPIENTES Y ESCALERAS
Salvador García Soto

AMLO ordena eliminar todos los fideicomisos

Minuto x Minuto

16:30

Comisión de justicia de Morena analizará queja contra Ramírez Cuéllar

16:29

Guido Pizarro se queja por la falta de contundencia en Tigres

16:28

24 Horas de Le Mans, sin espectadores para 2020

16:26

Juez de EU obliga a Uber a clasificar a sus conductores como empleados

16:23

Linchan a presunto secuestrador en Puebla

16:12

El San Luis no perderá el apoyo del Atlético de Madrid

16:08

¿Dónde y cuándo ver la Jornada 4 del Guardianes 2020 de la Liga MX?

16:08

Baja 55% incidencia delictiva en Yucatán

16:00

Disney World reducirá sus horarios de operación a partir de septiembre

15:57

Fusión: El Universal Deportes / Medio Tiempo

Video