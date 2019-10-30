30 | OCT | 2019

Femicide in Mexico

Things you need to set up a Day of the Dead altar
People remember their loved ones who have passed away on November 1 and 2 - Photo: File Photo/EL UNIVERSAL

30/10/2019
15:38
EL UNIVERSAL in English/Gretel Morales
Although there are different types of altars, the most traditional ofrenda has 7 levels

In Mexico, people remember their loved ones who have passed away on November 1 and 2, a celebration known as Day of the Dead.

During Día de Muertos, Mexicans set up ofrendas: altars decorated with flowers, candles, photographs, and other key elements to show love for their family members on a day when it is believed that they return to earth.

Celebrate the Day of the Dead 2019 in Mexico City!

Although there are different types of altars, the most traditional ofrenda has 7 levels because Indigenous people believe the soul has to go through 7 stages to reach the underworld.

If you want to set up an altar at home, you have to add the following elements:

1. A cross or the image of a Saint

2. Photographs of family members who have passed away

3. Salt, water, candles, sugar skulls, copal, and cempasuchil flowers

4. Pan de Muerto, as it symbolizes the Eucharist

5. The loved one's favorite foods and drinks

6. Photographs of the loved one to whom you are dedicating the altar to

7. A cross made with seeds or flowers and papel picado

Visit the Day of the Dead Altars and Flowers Festival in Mexico City!

