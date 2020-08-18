Tabasco becomes the second state to ban junk food sales to children

Leer en español

Tabasco has become the second state to ban the sale of sodas and junk food to minors in Mexico. The local Congress approved the initiative proposed by governor Adán Augusto López Hernández.

The new law was approved on Monday. It establishes that the sale, distribution, donation, and supply of sugary drinks, sodas, candy, and junk food to minors.

Children in Tabasco will ingest these products only if their parents allow it. Moreover, the new law also bans vending machines at schools, hospitals, and clinics.

The U.N. Children’s Fund considers childhood obesity to be a health emergency in Mexico, saying the country’s children have the highest consumption of junk food and many get 40% of their total caloric intake from it. A Mexican government health survey found that 75% of Mexican children were overweight or obese in 2018.

The new law also includes a strategy to limit advertising showing unhealthy food.

As in the case of Oaxaca, the reform was not welcome by everyone. Lawmaker Dolores Gutiérrez Zurita said business owners warned about the shutdown of small businesses, financial losses, and a surge in unemployment.

Oaxaca set a precedent

On August 6, Oaxaca became the first state to pass a bill against selling junk food to children. This new law aims to eradicate obesity among Mexican children.



Since President Andrés Manuel López Obrador took office, he encouraged families not to drink soda and eat junk food, and eat more fruits and healthy food.



Furthermore, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, health authorities urged people to transition into healthy diets and habits because illnesses such as diabetes and high blood pressure worsen COVID-19.

Officials in Mexico have blamed junk food and soft drinks for Mexico’s high rate of deaths among middle-aged people from COVID-19, saying Mexicans die at younger ages from the pandemic in part because of the country’s high rates of diabetes and obesity.



According to the lawmaker who proposed the bill in Oaxaca, it will force parents to decide whether or not their children should eat these products, and said it is similar to banning children from buying alcohol and cigarettes.

After the industry said the new law will affect businesses, the lawmaker said it is not a punishment and accused business owners of misinforming small retailers.

In an interview with EL UNIVERSAL, the lawmaker said “We have to eradicate the privileges for a few to prioritize children’s health. There can’t be room economic interests over health.”

On the other hand, the National Alliance of Small Retailers (ANPEC) called on lawmakers to halt the initiative. Nevertheless, several NGOs like UNICEF, the United Nations, and 73 Mexican organizations backed the bill.

Dr. Hugo López-Gatell, the Deputy Health Minister, supported the bill and said it was positive. During a news conference, Dr. López-Gatell said, “We read the text, we thought it was really good. We consider that it is a very accurate initiative (…), to reform the Law for the Rights of Children and Teenagers to add a section that prohibits selling, gifting, or distributing unhealthy food. We think it is a really good initiative.”

The junk food industry reacts

After the local Oaxaca Congress approve a bill banning children from buying unhealthy food and beverages, national and state commerce chambers said the bill will negatively impact the agriculture industry, artisans, and small-sized enterprises.



The Coparmex, Canacintra, the National Chamber of the Restaurant Industry and Seasoned Food, the National Chamber of the Bread Industry, the Chocolate Association, and the National Alliance of Small Retailers said the new bill will affect the entire industry.

Other commerce chambers representing soda companies and conveniences stores also voiced their disagreement.

In a statement, they said that they are in favor of the health and well-being of Oaxaca residents and that they don’t sell junk food at schools: “This decision will have a huge economic impact on the value chain of the food industry.”

They added that the decree goes beyond junk food and plans to ban the sale of “Oaxacan chocolate, granola, yogurt, and cereal in stores, restaurants, and supermarkets.”



The industry argues the bill won’t solve the obesity problem, it will also encourage the informal sector, and impact thousands of families who depend on the sale, distribution, and commercialization of junk food.

