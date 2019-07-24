Sephora sparks outrage after selling expired makeup

Leer en español

On Tuesday, makeup retailer Sephora came under fire after social media users reported that the store had sold expired makeup during the “Hot Sale” season in Mexico, from May 27 to May 31.

On June 13, Sephora issued a statement asking the clients to contact them to solve the problem, nevertheless, social media users took to Twitter and Instagram to criticize Sephora because the majority of the clients have yet to receive their reimbursements.

Social media users criticized the store for selling expired products and placed #SephoraLadrones (#SephoraThieves) among the top trending topics in Mexico.

Sephora has yet to issue a statement but has replied to some comments and said that there was a delay in the reimbursements because of the “chargeback at Paypal.”

This is not the first time Sephora has been accused of selling expired makeup. On July 13, beauty vlogger Lauren Mae Beauty, based in the U.S., uploaded a video explaining that Sephora seems to keep items on sale for a very long period of time: “I thought I would finally just make a video about my feelings and concerns for some of the very old cream makeup items on Sephora's sale page. These items have been there for so long... I honestly don't remember a time looking at the sale page and they weren't there! More than anything, I wanted to use these items to spark a larger discussion about makeup and the fact that at some point it will all go bad (whether it has been used or not) and how do we as consumers know what we are buying at the store and how old it is?.”

Sephora is owned by LVMH and one of the biggest makeup and beauty products retailer in the world.



gm

