Mota-Engil to build the first Mayan Train stretch

The consortium led by Mota-Engil won the contract for the first stretch of one of the signature projects of the López Obrador administration, the Mayan train, worth MXN $13,394,000,000.

The resolution for the tender, informed by Fonatur online, revealed that, besides Mota-Engil México, this consortium is comprised by China Communication Construction Company Limited, Gavil Ingeniería, Eyosa, and Grupo Cosh.

The first Mayan train stretch goes from Palenque to Escárcega and is 237 km long, according to Arturo Ávalos, director of Administration and Finance of the National Fund for Tourism Promotion (Fonatur).

The consortium’s economic proposal reached MXN $13.394 billion, enough to win the contract representing 9.6& of the project’s total investment, and also includes the executive project for the stretch, the supply of materials, and the construction of the platform, as well as the laying of the track in the stretch.

According to Fonatur, the winner of the tender was chosen through a point system in which the technical proposal and the economic proposal had 50 points each.

Five consortiums participated in the tender, including Sacyr, that won the road contracts in the last administration and that is currently in charge of the expansion works at the Benito Juárez International Airport in Mexico City and that aims to win the tender for the second stretch of this train.

The Mayan Tran wants to reactivate the economic activity in five state of southeastern Mexico: Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán, Quintana Roo, and Chiapas.

It will need a total investment of MXN $139 billion.

According to the rules of the tender, the contract will be signed on April 30.

