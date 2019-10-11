Mexico, Latin America's culinary mecca
Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants have been announced, and Mexico took the list by storm, with 11 spots in the coveted list. So don't miss your chance to eat in one or all of these amazing restaurants.
The list:
#41: La Docena (Guadalajara)
Tomás Bermúdez's main inspiration is seafood. His restaurant is located in Guadalajara, Jalisco.
#38: La Docena (Polanco)
La Docena took Mexico City by storm when it opened in trendy Roma Norte neighborhood back in 2015, prompting chef Tomás Bermudez to open a second outpost in Mexico City's swankiest Polanco neighborhood.
#32: Le Chique
Le Chique is located in Cancún and it's led by chef Jonatán Gómez Luna.
#31: Nicos
Nicos is a traditional Mexican cuisine restaurant located in Mexico City, led by Elena Lugo and Gerardo Vázquez Lugo.
#28: Máximo Bistrot
Chef Lalo García is known for using local and seasonal ingredients, his restaurant has become a favorite among the inhabitants of Mexico City.
#27: Rosetta
Chef Elena Reygadas and her beloved Italian dishes have a special place in Mexico City and its foodies.
#16: SUD777
Chef Edgar Núñez's restaurant is in Mexico City. His cuisine pays homage to seasonal products.
#15: Pangea
Chef Guillermo González Beristain's restaurant is located in Monterrey.
#14: Alcalde
Located in Guadalajara and led by Francisco Ruano's "frank" Mexican cooking.
#11: Quintonil
Jorge Vallejo renowned restaurant has been on the list for some time, it is located in Mexico City.
#3: Pujol
Pujol, led by Enrique Olvera, is Mexico's best restaurant. He uses local, fresh products and transforms traditional Mexican cuisine into a more innovative version.
