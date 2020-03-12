12 | MAR | 2020

Es Noticia:

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

You are here

INICIO // English // Mexico to keep airports open despite coronavirus pandemic
Mexico to keep airports open despite coronavirus pandemic
A worker checks the temperature of a passenger arriving into Hong Kong International Airport with an infrared thermometer – Photo: Hannah McKay/REUTERS

Mexico to keep airports open despite coronavirus pandemic

English
12/03/2020
15:15
Reuters
Mexico City
Dave Graham, Chizu Nomiyama, Steve Orlofsky, Adriana Barrera & Drazen Jorgic/REUTERS
-A +A
Mexico is not planning to restrict international travel to the country or close its borders in spite of major curbs announced a day earlier by the U.S.

Leer en español

On Thursday, Mexico’s government said it was not planning to restrict international travel to the country or close its borders due to the coronavirus outbreak in spite of major curbs announced a day earlier by the United States.

Standing alongside President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Deputy Health Minister Hugo López-Gatell said there was no scientific evidence that restricting access to ports of entry would play a significant role in protecting public health.

Recommended: Mexico's stock market hits record low over coronavirus crisis and collapsing oil prices

He added, however, that screening travelers at points of departure could help prevent the spread of the virus.

“Restricting international travel to Mexico is not planned, nor is it being considered. Nor is closing borders or maritime ports,” López-Gatell told a regular government news conference.

Recommended: The fatal results of the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic in Mexico

On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump imposed sweeping restrictions to prevent people from 26 European countries from traveling to the United States for a month as he responded to mounting pressure to take action against the coronavirus.

López-Gatell said Mexico was in constant contact with officials in the United States and Canada to assess the impact of the virus outbreak, and that health ministers from the three countries would hold a teleconference next week.

Nevertheless, on Thursday, Mexico postponed until September a major international tourism conference due to fears over the spread of coronavirus, Tourism Minister Miguel Torruco said.

Tianguis Turístico, one of Mexico’s largest tourism events, was due to be held in the state of Yucatán between March 22 and 25.

Recommended: COVID-19: How to prevent coronavirus?

mp

INFORMACIÓN RELACIONADA

Coronavirus Outbreak: COVID-19 is now officially a pandemic

COVID-19 is now officially a pandemic

English
2020-03-11
Looking back at Mexico’s H1N1 virus pandemic

Looking back at Mexico’s H1N1 virus pandemic

English
2019-04-23
TEMAS RELACIONADOS
EL UNIVERSAL in Englishhealtheconomycoronavirusoutbreak

Mantente al día con el boletín de El Universal

 