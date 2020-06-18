Mexico joins the UN Security Council

Leer en español



Yesterday, Mexico became a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council. This is a good sign and an opportunity for the country to enter multilateralism and to gain trust and credibility from the international community.



Furthermore, the Latin American region unanimously supported Mexico as its representative. It also received 187 out of 196 votes, which means it has the support of the majority of the countries. However, this didn’t happen overnight, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and UN ambassador Juan Ramón de la Fuente worked tirelessly so Mexico could be elected to the UN Security Council for the fifth time. The first time the country had a seat in the council was in 1946, during a critical time for the world: the postwar.



Besides being elected to represent Latin America and the Caribbean, Mexico is now being considered for the Economic and Social Council since it will renovate 18 of its 54 seats. This would grant the country a great responsibility as a peacekeeper and ensure security all over the world, in times when it is facing major transformations and changes in many areas: politics, economy, health, and social issues.



In this sense, the comment made by senator Héctor Vasconcelos regarding Mexico’s election to the UN Security Council was accurate, when he said that this offers Mexico the possibility to participate in a new political order after the COVID-19 pandemic and to have a voice in the decisions regarding the environment and inequality.



This task will require diplomatic talent to navigate the world right now: the health risks sparked by COVID-19 and other diseases, the clash between China and the U.S., the economic recession, the feminist and anti-racist movements, climate change, organized crime.



