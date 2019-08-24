24 | AGO | 2019

Es Noticia:

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

You are here

INICIO // English // Mexican superfoods for children
Mexican superfoods for children
Superfoods are full of health benefits – Photo: File photo/EL UNIVERSAL

Mexican superfoods for children

English
24/08/2019
11:13
Mextzin Sofía M. Gasca
Mexico City
-A +A
The Health Ministry suggests monitoring the weight and size of girls and boys to ensure their optimum development

Leer en español
According to the blog “Bien Comer” of the expert on nutrition Fernanda Alvarado, there are Mexican superfoods with major health benefits, and because they are produced in our country, most of them are affordable.

Here are 5 superfoods that you can include in a balanced diet for children.

Corn

The most common way to eat corn in Mexico is in tortillas.

A single tortilla has 64 calories and has B vitamins that help cells to turn carbohydrates into energy, according to Fernanda Alvarado’s blog.

You can include tortillas in children’s meals taking care of the portions. According to the Health Ministry, one must monitor the weight and size of girls and boys for their best development.
 

Artículo

5 health benefits of purple corn

English
Many traditional Mexican meals are made with corn, but it is also good for your health
5 health benefits of purple corn5 health benefits of purple corn

 

Beans

Beans are from Mexico and Perú and they have low-fat content and high protein content, as well as the necessary fiber for healthy digestion.

They have the vitamins and minerals needed for optimum nutrition for every age.

Artículo

Beans can lower cholesterol levels

English
Beans are one of the healthiest foods in the world
Beans can lower cholesterol levelsBeans can lower cholesterol levels

Nopal

The main benefit of “nopales” is the fiber that helps to have healthy digestion from a young age.

They can be prepared in several ways, so you can experiment what is your children’s favorite; the Health Ministry says it is better not to force minors to eat something they do not like.
 

Artículo

7 health benefits of eating ‘nopales’

English
Nutritionist Gabriela Luja has put up a list of 7 health benefits this cactus has to offer
7 health benefits of eating ‘nopales’7 health benefits of eating ‘nopales’

Amaranth

Who has not eaten an “alegría”? In pre-Hispanic times, the use and consumption of amaranth were very common. Amaranth endures high temperatures and can grow in soil with little water, says the National Commission for Knowledge and Use of Biodiversity (Conabio).

Conabio also says that amaranth is particularly good in children’s diet because it has a high content of protein and lysine, essential for growth.

You can include an “alegría” as a healthy snack.

The Health Ministry suggests three main foods and two snacks a day.

Artículo

Surprising benefits of eating amaranth

English
Amaranth is used for preparing traditional sweets, desserts, breading, water, and many other recipes
Surprising benefits of eating amaranthSurprising benefits of eating amaranth

Avocado

This fruit comes from Mexico, Colombia, and Venezuela. Avocado has a high content of unsaturated fats and potassium, which helps to have a normal function of muscles and the nervous system so that children can run and jump nonstop.

You can include it as part of lunch for school or as guacamole at home.
 

Artículo

Avocado pits are good for your health

English
A recent study has shown the benefits of consuming avocado pits
Avocado pits are good for your healthAvocado pits are good for your health

mp

 

DESTACADAS

10 Mexican super foods you should include in your diet

10 Mexican super foods you should include in your diet

Spirulina, the ancient superfood

Spirulina, the ancient superfood

Quelites: the Pre-hispanic superfood

Quelites: the Pre-hispanic superfood

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
EL UNIVERSAL in EnglishfoodMexican superfoodchildren’s dietchildren’s foodavocadoAmaranthnopalbeanscornHealthyHealth Benefitshealthy foodhealth

Mantente al día con el boletín de El Universal

 