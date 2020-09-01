Mexican judge halts arrest warrant against Guillermo Álvarez

Guillermo Álvarez is wanted by Interpol in 194 countries

Mexican judge halts arrest warrant against Guillermo Álvarez
Guillermo Álvarez is the former Cruz Azul's director - Photo: Omar Martínez/MEXSPORT
01/09/2020

Guillermo Álvarez seems to have finally received good news. A federal judge granted the temporary suspension of an arrest warrant against him over tax fraud.

The writ of amparo presented by Álvarez before the Fourth District Judge in Penal Matters was accepted and judge María Dolores Núlez Solorio granted the suspension.

This would suspend de arrest warrant against Billy Álvarez over tax fraud, which is of approximately MXN $2,257,411,000. “The temporary suspension is granted to the effect that it is not presented through public force, regarding the fought warrant. The latter until authorities in charge are informed of the permanent suspension,” added the judge.

However, the judge imposed Álvarez Cuevas a payment of a warranty, the amount of which was not revealed, as a precautionary measure so that he does not evade justice. This would not be of much help as there is another arrest warrant against him over organized crime and transactions with illicit resources.

