Mexican authorities seized MXN 1,000 million from the Jalisco New Generation Cartel

The Mexican government delivered major blows to the bloody Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) between 2019 and 2020 after authorities blocked 7,000 bank accounts. In total, Mexican authorities seized over MXN 1,000 million.

Authorities discovered 2,281 financial transactions liked to the CJNG; however, Jalisco, Mexico City, Michoacán, and the State of Mexico registered over half these transactions, mainly through the purchase of vehicles, the sell-purchase of horses, and in restaurants.

Amid the Agave Azul operation, the Mexican government requested information from the DEA regarding the U.S. companies linked to the violent drug cartel.

The Financial Intelligence Unit, led by Santiago Nieto, has blocked thousands of bank accounts linked to the criminal organization. Until May 31, the money seized amounted to over MXN 1,000 million.

EL UNIVERSAL had access to documents that detail the operation. It explains the National Intelligence Center (CNI) was involved in the operation and that it provided information concerning the link between criminals and government officials. The National Defense Ministry (Sedena), the Navy (Semar), and the National Guard also participated in the operation.

Through the operation, the Financial Intelligence Unit blocked 7,181 bank accounts owned by 1,478 people. It has reviewed 5,025 reports concerning irregular transactions linked to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

Reports suggest the majority of resources were used to purchase vehicles in cash.

Irregular transactions

According to the investigation, federal authorities are also monitoring other financial operations linked to the CJNG, which amount to over MXN 11,000 million.

Authorities are also tracking transactions made by straw men and companies linked to the Jalisco-based cartel. Investigations suggest the criminal organization received millions through these companies.

The Financial Intelligence Unit identified 2,102 financial operations in USD, which amount to over MXN 2 million.

The CJNG also uses wire transfers to handle its illegal resources in real-time. The UIF discovered the criminal organization used the Interbank Electronic Payment System (SPEI) to carry out 3,202 transactions for over MXN 267 million. On the other hand, it received over MXN 389 million through the SPEI system.

Mexican and U.S. authorities discovered the CJNG is also linked to real state companies, consulting firms, malls, hotels, architecture firms, advertising agencies, modeling agencies, restaurants, tequila producers, biomedical companies, entertainment companies, clothing stores, travel agencies, organic producers, and gas stations.

Federal authorities intensify their efforts

As part of the strategy launched by federal authorities against drug trafficking organizations, the UIF has targeted several criminal organizations like the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel, formally led by José Antonio Yépez Ortiz, aka “El Marro.”

The Finance Intelligence Unit has also blocked bank accounts linked to the Pacific Cartel, Beltrán Leyva Cartel, Juárez Cartel, Gulf Cartel, Los Zetas, Northeast Cartel, The Knights Templar, The Michoacán Family, The Viagras, Los Rojos, Guerreros Unidos, Arellano Félix Cartel, La Union Tepito, and the Tláhuac Cartel.

Insiders told the newspaper that although La Union Tepito and the Tláhuac Cartel don’t operate throughout the country, these two criminal organizations have a huge impact on the country’s crime rate; therefore, this is why the federal government targeted the Mexico City-based cartels.

