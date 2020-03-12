Marvel x Panam limited-edition superhero sneakers

Leer en español

If you are a fan of fashion and superheroes, then you will love this news. Panam is working on a limited edition inspired by the most famous characters of Marvel.

For this collection, Panam will only use Mexican materials for the elaboration of 10 exclusive models inspired by the Marvel Universe, including famous superheroes like Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, Spider-Man, and Hulk, who will sweep fans off their feet.

Through a statement, Panam shared that they have 57 years of history and want to continue with the creation and manufacture of unique models for the urban style, in addition to using high-quality materials already known by their clients, who will now proudly wear illustrations of Marvel comics.

The new sneakers are available since the last week of January 2020 and can be purchased online or in Panam’s stores throughout Mexico.

The sneakers cost from MXN $390 to 690.

This is not the first special edition created by Panam. Previously, it has released highly expected editions such as the sneakers designed for the 50th anniversary of Mexico City’s subway, Day of the Dead, and Frida Kahlo.

