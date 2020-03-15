Local Congress approves the creation of a Sex Offender Registry in Mexico City

Leer en español

Mexico City’s Congress recently approved the creation of the Sex Offender Registry as part of a strategy to prevent sexual abuse.

Eduardo Santillán Pérez, the head of the Justice Commission, presented the bill and explained that in order to create the Sex Offender Registry, lawmakers agreed to reform the criminal code and at least 2 laws.

According to the bill, criminals will appear in the registry between 10 and 30 years, depending on the crimes perpetrated.

He emphasized that with these reforms and changes, local authorities are strengthening the prevention of violence against women in Mexico City.

Moreover, he explained that the crimes that will land criminals in the sex offenders list include femicide, human trafficking, rape, and sexual tourism.

The registry will contain the picture of the aggressor, name, age, alias, and nationality.

With this, Mexico City consolidates as a progressive city through the creation of mechanisms to prevent and punish gender-based violence.

