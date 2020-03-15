15 | MAR | 2020

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

Local Congress approves the creation of a Sex Offender Registry in Mexico City
In recent months, the femicide of Fátima and Ingrid outraged Mexico - Photo: Taken from Twitter account @Congreso_CdMex

15/03/2020
13:46
Newsroom
Mexico City
Héctor Cruz
In recent months, feminist activists have taken the streets to demand the implementation of effective mechanisms to prevent gender-based violence

Mexico City’s Congress recently approved the creation of the Sex Offender Registry as part of a strategy to prevent sexual abuse.

Eduardo Santillán Pérez, the head of the Justice Commission, presented the bill and explained that in order to create the Sex Offender Registry, lawmakers agreed to reform the criminal code and at least 2 laws.

According to the bill, criminals will appear in the registry between 10 and 30 years, depending on the crimes perpetrated.

He emphasized that with these reforms and changes, local authorities are strengthening the prevention of violence against women in Mexico City.

Moreover, he explained that the crimes that will land criminals in the sex offenders list include femicide, human trafficking, rape, and sexual tourism.

The registry will contain the picture of the aggressor, name, age, alias, and nationality.

With this, Mexico City consolidates as a progressive city through the creation of mechanisms to prevent and punish gender-based violence.

