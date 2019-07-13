Liga MX and MLS to expand Leagues Cup

Leer en español

The Leagues Cup will grow exponentially until it becomes the most important North American competition at club level. The idea to join the Liga MX with the MLS has taken shape, and from the original contract – which is for four years – the organizers will work toward the total unification. For 2021, they plan 32 teams competing, 16 from each league.

For the moment, it will be celebrated with four teams from Mexico and four teams from the U.S. in knockout plays. The final will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Concacaf, the Liga MX and the MLS visualize a tournament of a much higher level, audience, and economic profits.

For 2019, the competitors are América, Tigres, Cruz Azul and the Tijuana Xoloitzcuintles (from Mexico), LA Galaxy, Chicago Fire, Houston Dynamo, and Real Salt Lake (from the U.S.). The process of expansion will begin next year when the competitors per league are increased to eight, so that in 2021 there are 16 representative teams from the Liga MX and the MLS.

Upon this new business and competition model, there will be adjustments in the calendars and way of playing the alternate tournaments like the Copa MX.



