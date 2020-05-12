At least 25 bodies found inside mass grave in Jalisco

Leer en español

The bodies of 25 people and the remains of many others, the number of which has yet to be determined, were located by officials of Jalisco's Attorney General's Office in a mass grave located within an estate of the La Piedrera neighborhood in El Salto municipality.

Last Thursday, after receiving an anonymous report, officials from the Metropolitan Police went to the place and found the bone remains in the estate and asked for support from the Public Ministry, who asked a Control Judge to issue a search warrant and an exhumation permit.

#Boletín | Realiza Fiscalía trabajos de localización de personas desaparecidas en finca de la colonia La Piedrera en el municipio de El Salto pic.twitter.com/SY5zDjvWer — Fiscalía del Estado de Jalisco (@FiscaliaJal) May 10, 2020

After three days of working at the place, experts from the Jalisco Institute of Forensic Sciences (IJCF) were able to obtain the remains of 25 unidentified people and five bags that allegedly contain more human remains.

Both the bodies and the bags were taken to the ICJF's facilities to carry the corresponding tests.

The State Attorney General's Office informed that the works in the area will continue during the following days until experts dismiss the presence of more evidence.

Through a statement, the agency said that it is working permanently and without affectations to its tasks despite the COVID-19 contingency, mostly in fundamental areas such as the search for missing people.

For its part, the United Families for Our Missing People Jalisco (FUNDEJ) group organized a series of simultaneous protests to demand authorities to continue searching for clandestine graves despite the pandemic.

In order to comply with the health measures implemented by authorities, the protests took place in front of the Cabañas Cultural Institute, Casa Jalisco, the Jalisco Institute of Forensic Sciences, the Search State Commission, and the Attorney for Missing People with no more than 15 people per location.

“We want to keep searching; we are not afraid of dying because we are the living dead and I don't want to die without knowing where my son is,” said Guadalupe Aguilar, spokeswoman for the organization.

