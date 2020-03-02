Jessica Salazar wins silver medal at the 2020 Track Cycling World Championship

Leer en español

On February 19, cyclist Jessica Salazar won a silver medal at the Women's 500 meters time trials at the 2020 UCI Track Cycling World Championship held in Berlin, Germany.

#Ciclismo

La mexicana @JessySalazarV se cuelga la medalla de PLATA en los 500 metros contrarreloj, durante su participación en el Mundial de Ciclismo De Pista, que se realiza en Berlín, Alemania.

¡FELICIDADES! pic.twitter.com/SkWRVSdLVu — CONADE (@CONADE) February 29, 2020

Felicidades @JessySalazarV Plata en Campeonato del Mundo de Ciclismo de Pista en Berlín @ivanruizbmx #CiclismoMexicano pic.twitter.com/LxtAtVzW4W — Federacion ciclismo (@femeci) February 29, 2020

Salazar completed the race in 33.299 seconds. She was overpowered by Lea Sophie Friedrich.

Your Women’s 500m TT Podium! Lea Sophie Friedrich

Jessica Salazar

Miriam Vece #Berlin2020 pic.twitter.com/u37CzP9glh — UCI Track Cycling (@UCI_Track) February 29, 2020

Throughout her career, Jessica Salazar has won several medals.

In 2018, the cyclist appeared in the Guinness World Records. She broke the “fastest 500 m from an unpaced standing start” record during the Pan American Championships in Aguascalientes in 2016. She completed the race in 32.268 seconds, taking the world record from Russian cyclist Anastasia Voynova.

