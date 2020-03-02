Jessica Salazar wins silver medal at the 2020 Track Cycling World Championship
On February 19, cyclist Jessica Salazar won a silver medal at the Women's 500 meters time trials at the 2020 UCI Track Cycling World Championship held in Berlin, Germany.
Salazar completed the race in 33.299 seconds. She was overpowered by Lea Sophie Friedrich.
Throughout her career, Jessica Salazar has won several medals.
In 2018, the cyclist appeared in the Guinness World Records. She broke the “fastest 500 m from an unpaced standing start” record during the Pan American Championships in Aguascalientes in 2016. She completed the race in 32.268 seconds, taking the world record from Russian cyclist Anastasia Voynova.
