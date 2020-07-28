IPN designs smart face shield to tackle COVID-19

Leer en español

Face shields will not only be used to prevent COVID-19 contagion since now, scientists from the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) have developed a face shield that will work as a real-time monitoring system but with less risk for healthcare workers.

It is a system of intelligent face shield and gloves that are equipped with sensors that will register information such as oxygen saturation, heart rate, temperature, capnography, that is, the way a person breathes, and carbon dioxide levels, and will be automatically sent to the smartphone of the doctor in charge of the patients so that they are monitored at a safe distance.

“They are very small devices that monitor patients without making them uncomfortable. When some of the parameters are our of range, the mobile phone receives an alerts and thus, the doctor in charge can promptly take the pertaining decisions,” as explained by Juan Humberto Sossa Azuela, a level III member of the National System of Researchers (SNI).

#ComunicadoIPN Desarrolla IPN careta inteligente para monitorear a distancia a pacientes con #COVID19 Más información https://t.co/4ZcjNReDnD pic.twitter.com/lIvnywQ5gq — IPN (@IPN_MX) July 27, 2020

“The face shield will have three sensors and the glove has two; together, they comprise a kit of the comprehensive system for remote monitoring of the general health of people,” he said.

The system, designed by robotics experts, will allow to understand and remotely assess patients to avoid patients referrals to prevent contagions; moreover, the data could also be used to diagnose people who cannot or do not want to leave their home for any reason.”

