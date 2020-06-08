IMSS director Zoé Robledo tests positive for COVID-19

Leer en español



Zoé Robledo, the head of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), tested positive for COVID-19. He is close to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and often travels with him or is present at news conferences.



Robledo took to his Twitter account to announce the diagnosis. He announced he will isolate and will keep working from home.

Quiero informar que hoy resulté positivo a #COVID19 Permaneceré trabajando a distancia, coordinando las labores a mi cargo y siguiendo puntualmente las indicaciones de [email protected] extraordinarios médicos de @Tu_IMSS. Se mantiene vigilancia epidemiológica del caso y de mis contactos. — Zoé Robledo (@zoerobledo) June 8, 2020



The IMSS director got tested on June 6, after he presented several symptoms.



On june 5, Zoé Robledo accompanied President López Obrador on a trip.



The government official later confirmed his family also contracted the virus.



After the news broke, President López Obrador wished Robledo a speedy recovery; however, the Mexican President said he does not plan to get tested for the novel coronavirus despite being in contact with the high-ranking official.



“I’m not going to do the test because I don’t have symptoms,” López Obrador said today. “Fortunately, I’m well, and take care of myself, keep a safe distance.”



López Obrador said added that no one else on the trip had fallen ill but said he is reconsidering his next scheduled trip the coming week.

Today, Robledo thanked everyone for their well-wishes.

MUCHAS GRACIAS por todos los mensajes, y a mi familia, [email protected] y colegas por los ánimos y la buena vibra. Afortunadamente Marifer, mis hijos y yo estamos bien. Atendemos las indicaciones médicas y sigo a distancia mis responsabilidades en @Tu_IMSS. Seguiré informando por acá. pic.twitter.com/iQQt3ZJnOJ — Zoé Robledo (@zoerobledo) June 8, 2020



