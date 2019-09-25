Barbie’s pop-up store in Mexico to celebrate her 60th anniversary

Leer en español

Many of us grew up with one of the most famous dolls in the world that inspired us to become astronauts, teachers, or vets. Now, Barbie is in Mexico City and you can visit her pop-up store, a temporary shop, that is part of the celebration of the 60th anniversary of Barbie.

The store is located in Palacio de Hierro Polanco, a place that decided to give a space for the great fashion icon to display a small museum with dolls representing each decade and the possibility of purchasing some of them.

You will find the Classic Black Dress Barbie Doll, which has a vintage style both in design and clothing. Another classic is the Elegant Rose Cocktail Dress Barbie Doll that celebrates classic elegance with a touch of contemporary fashion.

You will also find Tokidoki Barbie Doll, created with the brand by the same name that emulates Japanese fashion from 2005. Other available editions are Golden Dreams, Birthday Wishes, and Superstar Forever, among many others.

But the one you cannot miss is the Catrina, which will be in the exhibition and looks to homage the Mexican celebration of Day of the Death. She wears a black mermaid dress with colorful details. This Barbie wears a crown with cempasúchil flowers in her head and makeup on her face.

In case dolls are not enough, backpacks and purses with special designs will be available too.

On Saturday and Sunday, there will be special activities related to the world of Barbie and they will be open to the public.



The pop-up store will be open until next Saturday, September 28 so hurry up!

