Banxico to issue new MXN $1,000 bill

Central Bank of Mexico (Banxico) announced that the banknote of MXN $1,000 will be the next addition to the new family of bills that will be in circulation in the country.

After the addition of the new MXN $500 banknote during the second semester of 2018, as well as the MXN $200 bill on September 2nd, 2019, the new piece will be presented during the first semester of 2020.

Its thematic components will make reference to the period of the Mexican Revolution. In the front, the image of three relevant figures of the time will be included, two women and a man: Hermila Galindo, Carmen Serdán, and Francisco I. Madero.

In the back, the bill will have the ecosystem of rain forests with a jaguar, a ceiba, and a zapote as part of its flora and fauna; located in the historical heritage of the ancient Mayan city and the protected tropical forests of Calakmul in Campeche.

The two Revolutionary women of this new banknote will add to the list of the three Mexicans that have been portrayed in Mexican bills until now, along with Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez, Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz, and Frida Kahlo.

The first woman to be homaged was Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez in 1971, whose image was present with the drawing of an eagle devouring a snake in the extinct MXN $5 bills that were retired in 1993.

Writer Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz has been in bills of different denominations for 41 years until now. Banxico detailed that although she will disappear from the MXN $200 banknotes, she will come back during the second semester of 2020 as the main image of the new MXN $100 bill.

The portrait of Frida Kahlo appeared in 2010 in the back of the MXN $500 bills, along with one of her paintings. Her image, as well as Diego Rivera’s, was substituted by the one of Benito Juárez and the Biosphere Reserve of “El Vizcaíno” as part of the renovation of banknotes implemented by Banxico since last year.

The bills with denominations of MXN $50 and $100 will also have modifications during the next three years, according to Banxico.

For its part, the issue of a new bill, worth MXN $2,000, is still being evaluated although its thematic components are already defined. In the front, it would have the image of the writer and diplomatic Rosario Castellanos.



