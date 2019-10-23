23 | OCT | 2019

Es Noticia:

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

MetrópoliAutoridades capitalinas decomisaron cerca de dos y media toneladas de marihuana en un domicilio de la calle Peralvillo. Fotografía. Especial
MetrópoliDentro del domicilio había un altar con cráneos humanos. Fotografía: Especial
MetrópoliEn la vecindad ubicada en la calle Peralvillo, identificada con el número 33, se encontró un túnel que conectaba hasta la calle de Tenochtitlán en el corazón del barrio bravo: Fotografía: Especial
MetrópoliEl jefe de la policía capitalina, Omar García Harfuch, dijo que esta célula de La Unión Tepito, recibía protección por parte de autoridades capitalinas. Fotografía: Especial
MetrópoliElementos de la Secretaría de Seguridad Ciudadana (SSC), Marina y Policía de Investigación (PDI), realizaron un operativo en 4 vecindades de Peralvillo, en la colonia Morelos, pero no se logró la detención de "El Lunares". Fotografía: Especial
MetrópoliAspectos de lo hallado dentro de uno de los domicilios cateados por autoridades capitalinas. Fotografía: Especial
MetrópoliEn dos domicilios que eran utilizados como bodegas por parte de La Unión Tepito, se aseguraron 13 armas de fuego cortas, 13 largas, un lanza granadas, 17 cargadores de arma larga y 37 de corta; además de mil 520 cartuchos útiles y 20 granadas
MetrópoliEl jefe de la policía capitalina comentó que en uno de los domicilios se detectaron dos laboratorios para la confección de narcóticos sintéticos, por lo que se aseguraron 50 kilos de precursor químico. Fotografía. Especial

You are here

INICIO // English // Authorities find tunnels, drug laboratories, marijuana, and cocaine in Mexico City
Authorities find tunnels, drug laboratories, marijuana, and cocaine in Mexico City
Local police and marines participated in the raid to arrest the local cartel leader - Photo: Francisco Rodríguez/EL UNIVERSAL

Authorities find tunnels, drug laboratories, marijuana, and cocaine in Mexico City

English
23/10/2019
13:39
Reuters
Mexico City
Lizbeth Diaz
-A +A
Authorities raided a building located in Mexico City's most dangerous neighborhood

Leer en español

On Tuesday, security forces arrested 31 suspected cartel members in a raid in one of Mexico City's most dangerous neighborhoods: Tepito. Authorities announced they found a series of clandestine tunnels and drug laboratories.

Government officials said dozens of police and marines raided a building in Tepito, a neighborhood in Mexico City, long known for its contraband activity and drug trafficking.

Omar García, Mexico City’s Public Security Secretary, said authorities seized two laboratories used to produce synthetic drugs and 50 kg of chemical precursors.

He also said that over two tons of marijuana and 20 kilos of cocaine were seized, along with MXN $1.5 million, and weapons that included rocket launchers and grenades.

Speaking at a press conference, García said the raid led to the arrest of 31 people. The Unión Tepito cartel and other criminal groups have operated in Tepito for years.

“This ministry learned of collusion between this criminal group and authorities from Mexico City (...) the decision was made to act fast,” said García, who gave no further details.

Read more about La Unión Tepito, the cartel terrorizing Mexico City.

This operation comes days after the federal government faced criticism after a series of violent incidents last week, which included a shooting and blockades during the attempted arrest of Ovidio Guzmán, El Chapo's son, and a gunfight that killed 13 police officers.

Read about Garibaldi, a mariachi plaza and the city's biggest drug market.

According to an official who asked not to be named as he was not authorized to speak to the press, during the raid, authorities uncovered 11 caches of drugs stashed in liquor stores and at least two underground tunnels controlled by the Unión Tepito cartel.

Authorities also found witchcraft paraphernalia and statues depicting the Santa Muerte (Holy Death).

Artículo

La Unión Tepito recruits migrants through deceits

English
The report of missing members of a family of migrants alerted the authorities of the alleged recruitment of migrants for La Unión Tepito
La Unión Tepito recruits migrants through deceitsLa Unión Tepito recruits migrants through deceits

gm
 

DESTACADAS

Venezuelan drug mules detected in Mexico City Airport

Venezuelan drug mules detected in Mexico City Airport

INFORMACIÓN RELACIONADA

Unión Tepito cartel recruits local policemen for protection in Mexico City

Unión Tepito cartel recruits local policemen for protection in Mexico City

English
2019-05-16
‘Unión Tepito’ cartel nearly dismantled, authorities say

‘Unión Tepito’ cartel nearly dismantled, authorities say

English
2019-02-05
TEMAS RELACIONADOS
EL UNIVERSAL in EnglishtepitoLa Unión Tepitodrug cartelweaponsraid

Mantente al día con el boletín de El Universal

 