Authorities find tunnels, drug laboratories, marijuana, and cocaine in Mexico City

On Tuesday, security forces arrested 31 suspected cartel members in a raid in one of Mexico City's most dangerous neighborhoods: Tepito. Authorities announced they found a series of clandestine tunnels and drug laboratories.

Government officials said dozens of police and marines raided a building in Tepito, a neighborhood in Mexico City, long known for its contraband activity and drug trafficking.

Omar García, Mexico City’s Public Security Secretary, said authorities seized two laboratories used to produce synthetic drugs and 50 kg of chemical precursors.

He also said that over two tons of marijuana and 20 kilos of cocaine were seized, along with MXN $1.5 million, and weapons that included rocket launchers and grenades.

Speaking at a press conference, García said the raid led to the arrest of 31 people. The Unión Tepito cartel and other criminal groups have operated in Tepito for years.

“This ministry learned of collusion between this criminal group and authorities from Mexico City (...) the decision was made to act fast,” said García, who gave no further details.

This operation comes days after the federal government faced criticism after a series of violent incidents last week, which included a shooting and blockades during the attempted arrest of Ovidio Guzmán, El Chapo's son, and a gunfight that killed 13 police officers.

According to an official who asked not to be named as he was not authorized to speak to the press, during the raid, authorities uncovered 11 caches of drugs stashed in liquor stores and at least two underground tunnels controlled by the Unión Tepito cartel.

Authorities also found witchcraft paraphernalia and statues depicting the Santa Muerte (Holy Death).

