Authorities find 10 burnt bodies in Chilapa, Guerrero
In recent years, Guerrero has become one of the most violent states in Mexico - Photo: Jorge Dan López/REUTERS

Authorities find 10 burnt bodies in Chilapa, Guerrero

20/01/2020
13:28
Newsroom & Agencies
Mexico City
Reuters
Local police made the macabre discovery on a country road in Chilapa de Álvarez, Guerrero

On January 17, Mexican prosecutors said they were investigating the discovery of a burned-out vehicle containing the charred bodies of 10 people in the state of Guerrero.

Police made the macabre discovery on a country road in the municipality of Chilapa de Álvarez after locals saw the vehicle on fire and alerted authorities, state security spokesman Roberto Álvarez said in a statement.

Massacre in Iguala: 15 people killed in Guerrero

It is not clear what caused the fire. According to media reports, the victims were men and youths from an indigenous music group who were attacked by suspected gunmen from a local drug cartel.

Guerrero, one of Mexico’s poorest states, has long been one of the most violent regions of the country, which was on track to register a record number of homicides last year. Chilapa de Álvarez is a notoriously violent area of Guerrero.

Iguala massacre sparks questions over use of force

It’s also been reported that there is a dispute between members of a criminal group called “Los Ardillos” and local police.

Drug cartels clash in Guerrero, 9 found dead

gm
 

