Authorities find 10 burnt bodies in Chilapa, Guerrero

On January 17, Mexican prosecutors said they were investigating the discovery of a burned-out vehicle containing the charred bodies of 10 people in the state of Guerrero.

Police made the macabre discovery on a country road in the municipality of Chilapa de Álvarez after locals saw the vehicle on fire and alerted authorities, state security spokesman Roberto Álvarez said in a statement.

It is not clear what caused the fire. According to media reports, the victims were men and youths from an indigenous music group who were attacked by suspected gunmen from a local drug cartel.

Guerrero, one of Mexico’s poorest states, has long been one of the most violent regions of the country, which was on track to register a record number of homicides last year. Chilapa de Álvarez is a notoriously violent area of Guerrero.

It’s also been reported that there is a dispute between members of a criminal group called “Los Ardillos” and local police.

