5 health benefits of cacao

Leer en español

Chocolate is, no doubt, the most popular derivative of cacao, but did you know you can consume it in other presentations such as butter, liquor, powdered, and in chunks?

Traditionally, cacao was used as an energetic beverage and as a tonic to prevent diseases. Its use was also common to stimulate appetite, reduce fatigue, and increase physical endurance.

These are some of the properties of cacao that science has revealed.



It provides dietary fiber

Cacao is a rich source of dietary fiber, both soluble and insoluble, which makes it a good complement to feel satisfied for longer, according to the Nutritional Study of Cacao and its derivatives of the University of Barcelona.



Source of vitamins

Although it has low mineral content, its supply of folic acid is quite relevant. And if, for instance, you consume it as milk chocolate, you will also be giving your body an important amount of vitamin A.



Antioxidant effect

Thanks to the polyphenols it contains, cacao is considered a good antioxidant and has been related to the prevention of some kinds of cancer, says the University of Barcelona, although it mentions that conclusive studies are still pending.



Artículo Recovering Mexican cacao

English A young Mexican entrepreneur sets to reclaim the culture of cacao in our country

Cardiovascular prevention

The Institute of Public Health of the University of Cambridge says that there is a beneficial link between consuming chocolate and the prevention of cardiovascular diseases. People who eat it on a regular basis have up to 37% less risk to develop cardiovascular diseases.



It improves brain activity

Polyphenols in cacao can also reduce the risk of neurodegenerative diseases, improve brain activity and blood circulation, as revealed by Health Line. In addition, flavanols have an influence on the production of nitric oxide, which relieves the muscles of blood vessels, improving blood circulation and the supply of blood to the brain.



mp

