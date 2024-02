Kevin Berlín y Alejandra Estudillo ganan medalla de bronce en el Campeonato Mundial de Deportes Acuáticos

🇨🇳 People's Republic of China secured their first gold medal at the World Aquatics Championships Doha 2024 in the Mixed 10m Synchronised #Diving event 🤩



🥇🇨🇳 353.82

🥈🇰🇵 303.96

🥉🇲🇽 296.13 pic.twitter.com/1c7njNQ8KZ