¡Poder Prieto!, Tenoch Huerta se corona como Mejor Actor de reparto en una película en los NAACP Image Awards

El galardón honra las representaciones y los logros sobresalientes de las personas de color en el cine, la televisión, la literatura y la música

¡Poder Prieto!, Tenoch Huerta se corona como Mejor Actor de reparto en una película en los NAACP Image Awards
enoch Huerta HCA Hollywood Critics Association. Fotos: Rob Latour, Archivo El Universal
Espectáculos 25/02/2023 19:45 Jaqueline Tello Actualizada 19:45
Guardando favorito...

Más Información

Conoce a Amelia y Eliza Spencer, las sobrinas gemelas de Lady Di

Conoce a Amelia y Eliza Spencer, las sobrinas gemelas de Lady Di que van tras sus pasos

&Aacute;ngela Aguilar y la reina Sof&iacute;a de Espa&ntilde;a

La historia detrás de la lujosa joya que Ángela Aguilar lució junto a la realeza española

Andrea Legarreta y Erik Rub&iacute;n

Andrea Legarreta vive incómodo momento horas antes de anunciar su separación de Erik Rubín

La costumbre habr&iacute;a sido la culpable de la separaci&oacute;n entre Andrea Legarreta y Erik Rub&iacute;n

La costumbre habría sido la culpable de la separación entre Andrea Legarreta y Erik Rubín

Andrea Legarreta y Erik Rub&iacute;n

Así se veían Andrea Legarreta y Erik Rubín al inicio de su relación

El actor mexicano Tenoch Huerta se coronó como Mejor Actor de reparto en una película durante la celebración de los 54th  NAACP Image Awards: los premios que honran las representaciones y los logros sobresalientes de las personas de color en el cine, la televisión, la literatura y la música.

El galardón, que es similar a los Oscar o los Grammy, inició su ceremonia anual este fin de semana y será transmitida a las 8:00 pm por BET y las plataformas Paramount y CBS.

De acuerdo con “The Hollywood Reporter”, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” y “Abbott Elementary “ estuvieron entre los principales  ganadores de la noche.

tn_0.jpg

Lee también: Alfredo Adame asegura que está listo para ingresar al "bote"

Cada uno de los proyectos ganó tres premios, además, la película en la que aparece el actor lideró este año con 12 nominaciones, mientras que “Abbott Elementary” consiguió nueve.

Asimismo durante la cena se otorgaron otros premios como al Activista del Año defensor de los derechos civiles, Derrick Lee Foward, quien es presidente de la unidad de NAACP en Dayton, Ohio y al activista juvenil del año: el presidente del Consejo Juvenil de Bloomington-Normal NAACP, Bradley Ross Jackson.

Coco Jones, Tichina Arnold, April Ryan, Angie Martinez y Wendell Pierce. Tye Tribbett y Too Short , quienes son exponentes del Hip-Hop también celebraron con sus presentaciones.

Lista completa de los ganadores del 54th  NAACP Image Awards.

Mejor película para televisión, serie limitada o especial dramático

The Black Hamptons de Carl Weber (BET Networks)
From Scratch (Netflix)
The Best Man: The Final Chapters (Peacock) (GANADOR)
Los últimos días de Ptolomeo Grey (Apple TV+)
Mujeres del movimiento (ABC)
Mejor actor en una serie de comedia
Anthony Anderson – black-ish (ABC)
Cedric The Entertainer – The Neighborhood (CBS) (GANADOR)
Donald Glover – Atlanta (FX)
Dulé Hill – The Wonder Years (ABC)
Mike Epps – The Upshaws (Netflix)
Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia
Loretta Devine – Family Reunion (Netflix)
Maya Rudolph – Loot (Apple TV+)
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC) (GANADORA)
Tichina Arnold – The Neighborhood (CBS)
Tracee Ellis Ross – black-ish (ABC)
Mejor actor en una película para televisión, serie limitada o especial dramático
Morris Chestnut – El padrino: Los capítulos finales (Peacock) (GANADOR)
Samuel L. Jackson – Los últimos días de Ptolomeo Grey (Apple TV+)
Terrence Howard – El padrino: Los capítulos finales (Peacock)
Trevante Rhodes – Mike (Hulu )
Wendell Pierce - No cuelgues (Bounce TV)

Lee también: Junto a Bizarrap las mujeres no lloran, facturan

Actriz destacada en una película para televisión, serie limitada o especial dramático

Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix) (GANADORA)
Regina Hall – El padrino: Los capítulos finales (Peacock)
Sanaa Lathan – El padrino: Los capítulos finales (Peacock)
Viola Davis – La primera Lady (Showtime)
Zoe Saldaña – From Scratch (Netflix)
Mejor película animada
DC League of Super-Pets (Warner Bros. Pictures / WAG / DC)
Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro (Netflix) El gato
con botas: El último deseo (Universal Pictures)
Turning Red (Pixar Animation Studios)
Wendell & Wild (Netflix) (GANADOR)
Destacada interpretación revolucionaria en una película
Jalyn Hall – Till (United Artists Releasing/Orion Pictures) (GANADOR)
Joshua Boone – A Jazzman's Blues (Netflix)
Ledisi – Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story (Hulu)
Y'lan Noel – A Lot of Nothing (RLJE)
Yola – Elvis (imágenes de Warner Bros.)
Dirección sobresaliente en una película
Antoine Fuqua – Emancipation (Apple)
Chinonye Chukwu – Till (United Artists Releasing/Orion Pictures)
Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King (Sony Pictures Releasing) (GANADOR)
Kasi Lemmons – Quiero bailar con alguien (Sony Pictures Releasing)
Ryan Coogler – Pantera Negra: Wakanda para siempre (Marvel Studios)

Mejor Documental (Película)

Civil (Netflix) (GANADOR)
Descendiente (Netflix)
¿Es lo suficientemente negro para ti? (Netflix)
Black & Blues de Louis Armstrong (Apple TV+)
Sidney (Apple TV+)
Documental Destacado (Televisión)
Black Love (PROPIO: Oprah Winfrey Network)
Todo va a ser todo blanco (Showtime) (GANADOR)
Primera línea (PBS)
Carrera: Bubba Wallace (Netflix)
Shaq (HBO Max)
Serie dramática destacada
Bel-Air (Peacock)
Bridgerton (Netflix)
Euphoria (HBO Max)
P-Valley (Starz) (GANADOR)
Queen Sugar (PROPIA: Oprah Winfrey Network)
Mejor película independiente
Breaking (Bleecker Street)
Causeway (Apple TV)
La lista del Sr. Malcolm (Bleecker Street)
Recuérdame: La historia de Mahalia Jackson (Hulu)
La inspección (A24) (GANADOR)
Mejor película internacional
Athena (Netflix)
Bantú Mama (ARRAY) (WINNER)
Broker (NEON)
Learn to Swim (ARRAY)
The Silent Twins (Focus Features)
Mejor Álbum de Jazz - Voz
Legacy – Adam Blackstone (BASSic Black Entertainment Records / Anderson Music Group / Empire) (GANADOR)
Linger Awhile – Samara Joy (Verve Records)
Love and the Catalyst – Aimée Allen (Azuline)
New Standards Vol. 1 – Terri Lyne Carrington (Candid Records)
The Evening: Live at Apparatus – The Baylor Project (Be A Light)

Nuevo artista destacado

Adam Blackstone – Legacy (BASSic Black Entertainment Records/Anderson Music Group/Empire)
Armani White – Billie Eilish (Def Jam Recordings)
Coco Jones – ICU (Def Jam Recordings) (GANADOR)
Fivio Foreign – BIBLE (Columbia Records)
Steve Lacy – Gemini Derechos (Registros RCA)
Podcast destacado de arte y entretenimiento
Angie Martinez IRL (Media Noche Productions)
Black Girl Songbook (Spotify & The Ringer)
Jemele Hill is Unbothered (Unbothered Inc, Spotify, Lodge Freeway Media, Exit 39)
The Read (Loud Speakers Network)
Two Funny Mamas (Mocha Podcasts Network) ( GANADOR)
Personalidad destacada de las redes sociales del año
@Theconsciente- George Lee
@thechristishow – Christianee Porter
@earnyourleisure – Troy Millings & Rashad Bilal
@KevOnStage – Kevin Fredericks (GANADOR)
@lynaevanee – Lynae Vanee
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia
Brian Tyree Henry – Atlanta (FX)
Deon Cole – black-ish (ABC)
Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary (ABC) (GANADOR)
William Stanford Davis – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie dramática
Adrian Holmes – Bel-Air (Peacock)
Amin Joseph – Snowfall (FX)
Caleb McLaughlin – Stranger Things (Netflix)
Cliff “Method Man” Smith – Power Book II: Ghost (Starz) (GANADOR)
J. Alphonse Nicholson – P-Valley (Estrellaz)

Mejor actor de reparto en una película
Aldis Hodge – Black Adam (Warner Bros. Pictures / New Line Cinema)
Cliff “Method Man” Smith – On The Come Up (Paramount Pictures)
Jalyn Hall – Till (United Artists Releasing/Orion Pictures)
John Boyega – The Woman King (Sony Pictures Releasing)
Tenoch Huerta – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios) (GANADOR)

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC) (GANADORA)
Jenifer Lewis – black-ish (ABC)
Marsai Martin – black-ish (ABC)
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Wanda Sykes – The Upshaws (Netflix)
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie dramática
Adjoa Andoh – Bridgerton (Netflix)
Bianca Lawson – Queen Sugar (PROPIA: Oprah Winfrey Network)
Loretta Devine – P-Valley (Starz) (GANADORA)
Susan Kelechi Watson – Somos nosotros (NBC)
Tina Lifford – Queen Sugar (PROPIA: Oprah Red Winfrey)

Mejor actriz de reparto en una película

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios) (GANADORA)
Danai Gurira – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios)
Janelle Monáe – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)
Lashana Lynch – The Woman King (Sony Pictures Releasing )
Lupita Nyong'o – Pantera Negra: Wakanda para siempre (Marvel Studios)

Escritura sobresaliente en una película 

Charles Murray – The Devil You Know (Lionsgate)
Dana Stevens, Maria Bello – The Woman King (Sony Pictures Releasing)
Jordan Peele – Nope (Universal Pictures)
Krystin Ver Linden – Alice (Vertical Entertainment)
Ryan Coogler – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ( Marvel Studios) (GANADOR)
Mejor diseño de vestuario (televisión o cine)
Francine Jamison-Tanchuck – Emancipación (Apple Studios)
Gersha Phillips, Carly Nicodemo, Heather Constable, Christina Cattle, Sheryl Willock, Becky MacKinnon – Star Trek: Discovery (Paramount+) Gersha Phillips,
Carly Nicodemo, Lieze Van Tonder, Lynn Paulsen, Tova Harrison – The Woman King (Tristar Pictures)
Ruth E. Carter – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios) (GANADOR)
Trayce Gigi Field – A League of Their Own (Prime Video)
Maquillaje excepcional (televisión o cine)
Angie Wells – Más barato por docena (Disney+)
Debi Young, Sandra Linn, Ngozi Olandu Young, Gina Bateman – Somos dueños de esta ciudad (HBO Max) (GANADOR)
Michele Lewis – Los últimos días de Ptolomeo Gris (Apple Studios)
Ren Rohling, Teresa Vest, Megan Areford – Emergencia (Amazon Studios)
Zabrina Matiru – Surface (Apple Studios)

Peluquería excepcional (televisión o cine)

Camille Friend – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios) (GANADOR)
Curtis Foreman, Ryan Randall – RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars (Paramount+)
Louisa V. Anthony, Deaundra Metzger, Maurice Beaman – Till (United Artists Releasing/Orion Pictures)
Mary Daniels, Kalin Spooner, Darrin Lyons, Eric Gonzalez – All American (The CW)
Tracey Moss, Jerome Allen, Tamika Dixon, Lawrence “Jigga” Simmons, Jason Simmons – Fantasy Football (Paramount+) 

Con información de “The Hollywood Reporter”.

Da click aquí para ver la transmisión. 

Suscríbete aquí para recibir directo en tu correo nuestras newsletters sobre noticias del día, opinión, y muchas opciones más.
 

La película de bajo presupuesto que fue duramente criticada y que hoy la rompe en Netflix

Army of One-Venganza

 

Temas Relacionados
Tenoch Huerta
Guardando favorito...

ViveUSA

Salma Hayek y Luis Miguel: El Óscar ‘date fail’ que dio de qué hablar en 1997

Cazzu conquista la alfombra roja de Premios lo Nuestro con vestido transparente

Demi Rose desata reacciones con sus curvas en vestido de encaje transparente

Dua Lipa deja ver su lencería con catsuit transparente en Milán

Gisele Bündchen conquista corazones con lencería rosa y falda transparente en sesión

 

Noticias según tus intereses

Comentarios

El Universal
Las Indispensables

Termina tu día bien informado con las notas más relevantes con este newsletter

Al registrarme acepto los términos y condiciones

Opinión

BAJO RESERVA

Periodistas EL UNIVERSAL

Desaire a desaire, perfilan choque de poderes Judicial y Ejecutivo
Mochilazo en el tiempo

Mochilazo en el tiempo

Así surgieron algunos famosos medicamentos
SERPIENTES Y ESCALERAS

Salvador García Soto

Rosario absuelta: vuelve el fiscal y los jueces le dan palo

Juan Pablo Becerra-Acosta M.

El policía súper traidor y el rudo aspirante azul

Cupones de descuento El Universal:

Amazon

Código Promocional Amazon

Compra en la app de Amazon y ahorra $100 mxn

Lo quiero
Enviaflores.com

Cupon Enviaflores

Cupón Enviaflores de $100 mxn de descuento en tu primera compra

Lo quiero
Grupo Xcaret

Cupon Xcaret

25% off en paquete Xavage + Xplor con cupón Xcaret de spring break

Lo quiero
Walmart

Cupón Walmart

Bonificación de $500 mxn en la compra de laptop + impresora con cupón Walmart

Lo quiero
Cyberpuerta

Cupon Cyberpuerta

El Universal te regala $100 pesos para tu compra con este cupón Cyberpuerta

Lo quiero
X