People Choice Awards: cuándo, cómo y dónde verlos, y la lista de nominados

Los People's Choice Awards, programados para este fin de semana en el Barker Hangar de Santa Mónica, Los Ángeles, son conocidos por destacar lo más sobresaliente del año en diversas categorías del entretenimiento debido a su excelente desempeño. Estos premios se distinguen por sus nominaciones, que incluyen películas y personalidades que a menudo son pasadas por alto en otras ceremonias.

En la categoría de Película del Año, se incluyen títulos como "The Super Mario Bros Movie", que no fue nominado, por ejemplo, a Mejor Película Animada en los próximos premios Oscar. Asimismo, encontramos la película "The eras Tour Film", que documenta la gira musical de la cantante Taylor Swift, una obra que ha pasado desapercibida en otras premiaciones de este año.

Además, los galardones también destacan a las personalidades del internet en la categoría de Influencer del Año, y reserva un espacio para los latinos. En la categoría de Artista Femenina del Año, compite la colombiana Karol G, mientras que en Artista Latina Femenina del Año participa la mexicana Angela Aguilar, enfrentándose a otras artistas de renombre como Rosalía y Shakira.

Peso Pluma, envuelto en la controversia tras su separación con la argentina Nicki Nicole, también está nominado en la categoría de Mejor Artista Latino del Año, compitiendo con destacados artistas como Rauw Alejandro, Bizarrap y Feid.

¿Cuándo y dónde ver la ceremonia de premiación?

La ceremonia se llevará a cabo el domingo 18 , y los ganadores serán elegidos por el público. Podrás sintonizarla en México a las 7:00 pm a través del canal de televisión de paga E! Entertainment.

Lista de Nominados

Película del Año

Barbie



Fast X



Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3



Oppenheimer



Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse



TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR FILM



The Little Mermaid



The Super Mario Bros. Movie



Película de Acción del Año

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania



Fast X



Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3



John Wick: Chapter 4



Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One



The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes



The Marvels



Transformers: Rise of the Beasts



Película de Comedia del Año

80 for Brady



Anyone but You



Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.



Asteroid City



Barbie



Cocaine Bear



No Hard Feelings



Wonka



Película del Drama del Año

Creed III



Five Nights at Freddy's



Killers of the Flower Moon



Leave the World Behind



M3GAN



Oppenheimer



Scream VI



The Color Purple



Estrella Masculina del Año

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer



Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3



Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4



Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon



Michael B. Jordan, Creed III



Ryan Gosling, Barbie



Timothée Chalamet, Wonka



Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One



Estrella Femenina del Año

Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer



Halle Bailey, The Little Mermaid



Jenna Ortega, Scream VI



Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings



Julia Roberts, Leave the World Behind



Margot Robbie, Barbie



Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes



Viola Davis, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes



Estrella de Película de Acción del Año

Brie Larson, The Marvels



Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3



Gal Gadot, Heart of Stone



Jason Momoa, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom



Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4



Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes



Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One



Viola Davis, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes



Estrella de Película de Comedia del Año

Adam Sandler, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah



Glen Powell, Anyone but You



Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings



Margot Robbie, Barbie



Ryan Gosling, Barbie



Scarlett Johansson, Asteroid City



Sydney Sweeney, Anyone but You



Timothée Chalamet, Wonka



Estrella de Película de Drama del Año

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer



Julia Roberts, Leave the World Behind



Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple



Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer



Jacob Elordi, Priscilla



Jenna Ortega, Scream VI



Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon



Michael B. Jordan, Creed III



Actuación en Cine del Año

America Ferrera, Barbie



Charles Melton, May December



Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple



Jacob Elordi, Saltburn



Melissa McCarthy, The Little Mermaid



Natalie Portman, May December



Simu Liu, Barbie



Viola Davis, Air



Serie del Año

Grey's Anatomy



Law & Order: Special Victims Unit



Only Murders in the Building



Saturday Night Live



Ted Lasso



The Bear



The Last of Us



Vanderpump Rules



Serie de Comedia del Año

Abbott Elementary



And Just Like That...



Never Have I Ever



Only Murders in the Building



Saturday Night Live



Ted Lasso



The Bear



Young Sheldon



Serie de Drama del Año

Chicago Fire



Ginny & Georgia



Grey's Anatomy



Law & Order: Special Victims Unit



Outer Banks



Succession



The Last of Us



The Morning Show



Serie de Ciencia Ficción/Fantasía del Año

Ahsoka



American Horror Story: Delicate



Black Mirror



Ghosts



Loki



Secret Invasion



The Mandalorian



The Witcher



Reality Show del Año

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?



Below Deck



Jersey Shore Family Vacation



Selling Sunset



The Kardashians



The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills



The Real Housewives of New Jersey



Vanderpump Rules



Competencia del Año

America's Got Talent



American Idol



Big Brother



Dancing with the Stars



RuPaul's Drag Race



Survivor



Squid Game: The Challenge



The Voice



Serie Binge Worthy del Año

Beef



Citadel



Jury Duty



Love Is Blind



Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story



The Crown



The Night Agent



The Summer I Turned Pretty



Estrella de Televisión Masculina del Año

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks



Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso



Jeremy Allen White, The Bear



Kieran Culkin, Succession



Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us



Samuel L. Jackson, Secret Invasion



Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building



Tom Hiddleston, Loki



Estrella de Televisión Femenina del Año

Ali Wong, Beef



Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso



Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show



Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit



Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary



Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show



Rosario Dawson, Ahsoka



Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building



Estrella de Televisión de Comedia Femenina del Año

Ali Wong, Beef



Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live



Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso



Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso



Jeremy Allen White, The Bear



Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary



Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building



Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building



Estrella de Televisión de Drama Femenina del Año

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us



Chase Stokes, Outer Banks



Ice-T, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit



Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show



Kieran Culkin, Succession



Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit



Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us



Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show



Actuación en Serie del Año

Adjoa Andoh, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story



Ayo Edebiri, The Bear



Billie Eilish, Swarm



Jon Hamm, The Morning Show



Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers



Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building



Steven Yuen, Beef



Storm Reid, The Last of Us



Estrella de Reality Show del Año

Ariana Madix, Vanderpump Rules



Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset



Garcelle Beauvais, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills



Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta



Khloé Kardashian, The Kardashians



Kim Kardashian, The Kardashians



Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills



Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Jersey Shore Family Vacation



Competidor del Año

Anetra, RuPaul's Drag Race



Ariana Madix, Dancing with the Stars



Charity Lawson, The Bachelorette



Theresa Nist, The Golden Bachelor



Iam Tongi, American Idol



Keke Palmer, That's My Jam



Sasha Colby, RuPaul's Drag Race



Xochitl Gomez, Dancing with the Stars



Talk Show Matutino del Año

Good Morning America



LIVE with Kelly and Mark



Sherri



The Drew Barrymore Show



The Jennifer Hudson Show



The Kelly Clarkson Show



The View



Today



Talk Show Diurno del Año

Hart to Heart



Jimmy Kimmel Live!



Last Week Tonight with John Oliver



Late Night with Seth Meyers



The Daily Show



The Late Show with Stephen Colbert



The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon



Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen



Host del Año

Gordon Ramsay, Hell's Kitchen



Jimmy Fallon, That's My Jam



Nick Cannon, The Masked Singer



Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef



RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race



Ryan Seacrest, American Idol



Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud



Terry Crews, America's Got Talent



Artista Masculino del Año

Bad Bunny



Drake



Jack Harlow



Jung Kook



Luke Combs



Morgan Wallen



Post Malone



The Weeknd



Artista Femenina del Año

Beyoncé



Doja Cat



Karol G



Lainey Wilson



Miley Cyrus



Nicki Minaj



Olivia Rodrigo



Taylor Swift



Artista Country Masculino del Año

Chris Stapleton



Cody Johnson



HARDY



Jelly Roll



Kane Brown



Luke Combs



Morgan Wallen



Zach Bryan



Artista Country Femenina del Año

Ashley McBryde



Carly Pearce



Carrie Underwood



Gabby Barrett



Kelsea Ballerini



Lainey Wilson



Megan Moroney



Shania Twain



Artista Latino Masculino del Año

Bad Bunny



Bizarrap



Feid



Manuel Turizo



Maluma



Peso Pluma



Rauw Alejandro



Ozuna



Artista Latina Femenina del Año

Ángela Aguilar



Anitta



Becky G



Kali Uchis



Karol G



Rosalía



Shakira



Young Miko



Artista Pop del Año

Billie Eilish



Doja Cat



Dua Lipa



Jung Kook



Miley Cyrus



Olivia Rodrigo



Tate McRae



Taylor Swift



Artista Hip-Pop del Año

Cardi B



Drake



Future



Jack Harlow



Latto



Nicki Minaj



Post Malone



Travis Scott



Artista R&B del Año

Beyoncé



Brent Faiyaz



Janelle Monáe



SZA



Tems



The Weeknd



Usher



Victoria Monét



Artista Nuevo del Año

Coi Leray



Ice Spice



Jelly Roll



Jung Kook



Noah Kahan



Peso Pluma



PinkPantheress



Stephen Sanchez



Grupo/Dueto del Año

Dan + Shay



Fuerza Regida



Grupo Frontera



Jonas Brothers



Old Dominion



Paramore



Stray Kids



TOMORROW X TOGETHER



Canción del Año

"Dance The Night," Dua Lipa



"Fast Car," Luke Combs



"Flowers," Miley Cyrus



"Fukumean," Gunna



"greedy," Tate McRae



"Last Night," Morgan Wallen



"Paint The Town Red," Doja Cat



"Vampire," Olivia Rodrigo



Álbum del Año

Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus



For All The Dogs, Drake



Gettin' Old, Luke Combs



GUTS, Olivia Rodrigo



Mañana Será Bonito, Karol G



Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana, Bad Bunny



One Thing At A Time, Morgan Wallen



Colaboración Musical del Año

"All My Life," Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole



"Barbie World," Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice With Aqua



"Ella Baila Sola," Eslabon Armado X Peso Pluma



"First Person Shooter," Drake Feat. J. Cole



"I Remember Everything," Zach Bryan Feat. Kasey Musgraves



"Seven," Jung Kook Feat. Latto



"TQG," Karol G, Shakira



"Un x100to," Grupo Frontera X Bad Bunny



Tour del Año

+–=÷x Tour, Ed Sheeran



COLDPLAY MUSIC of the SPHERES WORLD TOUR



Love On Tour, Harry Styles



Luke Combs World Tour



Morgan Wallen One Night At A Time World Tour



P!nk Summer Carnival Tour



Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé



TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR



Celebridad del Año

Britney Spears



Dwayne Johnson



Kim Kardashian



Kylie Jenner



Megan Thee Stallion



Nicki Minaj



Selena Gomez



Taylor Swift



Actuación de Comedia del Año

Baby J, John Mulaney



Emergency Contact, Amy Schumer



God Loves Me, Marlon Wayans



I'm An Entertainer, Wanda Sykes



Off The Record, Trevor Noah



Reality Check, Kevin Hart



Selective Outrage, Chris Rock



Someone You Love, Sarah Silverman



Atleta del Año

Coco Gauff



Giannis Antetokounmpo



LeBron James



Lionel Messi



Sabrina Ionescu



Simone Biles



Stephen Curry



Travis Kelce



Influencer Latino del Año

Alondra García Miró



Dani Valle



Kel Calderón



Laura Sánchez



Luz Carreiro



Sujin Kim



Surthany Hejeij



Tefi Russo

