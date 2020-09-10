"Game of Thrones" despide a Diana Rigg, la verdadera Reina de Poniente

La muerte de Diana Rigg, una de las grandes damas de la interpretación británica, ha conmocionado a todo el mundo del espectáculo. La actriz apareció en series emblemáticas como "Los vengadores", "Game of Thrones" , donde interpretó con regia dignidad a Olenna Tyrell, además de haber sido la única mujer en casarse con James Bond en "007 al servicio secreto de su Majestad".

Compañeros de profesión y figuras muy reconocidas en Hollywood han querido rendirle tributo.

Ha sido en Instagram donde Pedro Pascal y Nikolaj Coster-Waldau han rendido su homenaje a la actriz.

"Siempre subía el listón en cada trabajo con su increíble talento, inteligencia e ingenio. Fue un placer y un honor trabajar con ella", escribió el actor que interpretó a Jaime Lannister en 'Juego de tronos'. "Era la auténtica reina de Poniente", comentaba Pascal, que encarnó a Oberyn Martell en la ficción de HBO.

La propia cuenta de Twitter de la serie basada en la saga literaria de George R.R. Martin ha querido también recordar a la intérprete. "El reino siempre recordará a Diana Rigg", compartía. Otros compañeros de la ficción, como Mark Gatiss o John Bradley también se han sumado a las condolencias.

Be a dragon.

The realm will always remember Diana Rigg. — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) September 10, 2020









It was my great joy and privilege to have known Diana Rigg. From three slightly hysterical months at the Old Vic in ‘All About Mother’ to writing The Crimson Horror for Diana and her wonderful daughter Rachael. Flinty, fearless, fabulous. There will never be another. RIP pic.twitter.com/2EGc4MVx0S — Mark Gatiss (@Markgatiss) September 10, 2020





Diana Rigg was just wonderful. But you all knew that already. Everybody did. Very sad news. #dianarigg — John Bradley (@johnbradleywest) September 10, 2020

Rest in peace. A remarkable wonderful and enormously talented human being. https://t.co/50ZXLEe9vI — liam cunningham (@liamcunningham1) September 10, 2020

Pero no solo miembros del reparto de "Game of Thrones" han llorado la pérdida de Rigg, Reconocidos escritores como Neil Gaiman, directores como Edgar Wright o actores como Dana Delany, Samuel West o George Lanzeby (que fue James Bond en "007 al servicio de su Majestad") han lamento también su muerte.

The magnificent Dame Diana Rigg has exited the stage. Rest in peace to a 1994 Tony-winner for Medea, and a 4x #TonyAwards nominee. pic.twitter.com/KS6Bi90VuC — The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) September 10, 2020

"We are very sad to hear of the passing of Dame Diana Rigg, the legendary stage and screen actress who was much beloved by Bond fans for her memorable performance as Tracy di Vicenzo in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, the only woman to have married James Bond." pic.twitter.com/nqQCSg35oM — James Bond (@007) September 10, 2020

What to say about Diana Rigg? I could talk about her incredible career, but for now I'll just say as a lifelong fan, it was beyond a thrill to work with her on her final film. She exceeded all my highest expectations, so blazingly talented, fiery & funny. Miss you already Dame D. pic.twitter.com/3crtUsJhla — edgarwright (@edgarwright) September 10, 2020

Very sad to hear that Diana Rigg has left the stage. An honour to work with her. I think #AllCreaturesGreatAndSmall was her final screen job; she made a fabulous Mrs Pumphrey. Doesn’t really make sense to think of her having died. She generally lived the hell out of everyone pic.twitter.com/4DEhwjEt50 — Samuel West (@exitthelemming) September 10, 2020

RIP Dame Diana Rigg. Great actress and good sport - lest we forget, she let Daniel Radcliffe flick a condom on her head in Extras. pic.twitter.com/scFC8KPlZz — Stephen Merchant (@StephenMerchant) September 10, 2020

Diana Rigg. Unforgettable. RIP — Brent Spiner (@BrentSpiner) September 10, 2020

