"Game of Thrones" despide a Diana Rigg, la verdadera Reina de Poniente

Rigg interpretó a Olenna Tyrell en “Game of Thrones” y a la duquesa de Buccleuch en “Victoria”; actuó junto a su hija en la serie de comedia británica “Detectorists”

Diana Rigg
Diana Rigg. Foto: Archivo
Espectáculos 10/09/2020 13:45 Europa Press Actualizada 13:45

La muerte de Diana Rigg, una de las grandes damas de la interpretación británica, ha conmocionado a todo el mundo del espectáculo. La actriz apareció en series emblemáticas como "Los vengadores", "Game of Thrones" , donde interpretó con regia dignidad a Olenna Tyrell, además de haber sido la única mujer en casarse con James Bond en "007 al servicio secreto de su Majestad".

Compañeros de profesión y figuras muy reconocidas en Hollywood han querido rendirle tributo.

Ha sido en Instagram donde Pedro Pascal y Nikolaj Coster-Waldau han rendido su homenaje a la actriz.

"Siempre subía el listón en cada trabajo con su increíble talento, inteligencia e ingenio. Fue un placer y un honor trabajar con ella", escribió el actor que interpretó a Jaime Lannister en 'Juego de tronos'. "Era la auténtica reina de Poniente", comentaba Pascal, que encarnó a Oberyn Martell en la ficción de HBO.

La propia cuenta de Twitter de la serie basada en la saga literaria de George R.R. Martin ha querido también recordar a la intérprete. "El reino siempre recordará a Diana Rigg", compartía. Otros compañeros de la ficción, como Mark Gatiss o John Bradley también se han sumado a las condolencias.

 


 


 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The true queen of Westeros. #DianaRigg

Una publicación compartida de Pedro Pascal he/him (@pascalispunk) el

 


 

 

Pero no solo miembros del reparto de "Game of Thrones" han llorado la pérdida de Rigg, Reconocidos escritores como Neil Gaiman, directores como Edgar Wright o actores como Dana Delany, Samuel West o George Lanzeby (que fue James Bond en "007 al servicio de su Majestad") han lamento también su muerte.

 

Comentarios

 

