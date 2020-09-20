Emmy 2020: estos son los ganadores en tiempo real

En medio de una pandemia, con problemas raciales y en la recta final para las votaciones a presidente en Estados Unidos, los premio Emmy se adaptaron a la situación en un formato digital y en vivo vía televisión se entregaron con todos sus artistas vía streaming.

Jimmy Kimmel dio inicio a la transmisión en donde habló sobre la complicada situación que vive el mundo, así como también los cambios que el coronavirus ha hecho. El conductor explicó cómo se realizará la transmisión y así con algunos chascarrillos y mostrando que se encontraba totalmente solo inició la premiación y para ellos le habló a Jennifer Aniston quien presentó el premio a la mejor actriz comedia que se lo llevó Catherine O'Hara por "Schitt's Creek".

Aquí te decimos las actrices y actores que alzaron el galardón así como las series que se lo llevaron:

Mejor drama

The Crown

Better Call Saul

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession

El cuento de la criada



Mejor actor protagonista en una serie dramática

Jason Bateman ("Ozark")

Sterling K Brown ("This is us")

Steve Carell ("The morning Show")

Brian Cox ("Sucession")

Billy Porter ("Pose")

Jeremy Strong ("Succession")



Mejor actriz protagonista en una serie dramática

Jennifer Aniston ("The morning show")

Olivia Colman ("The Crown")

Jodie Conner ("Killing Eve")

Laura Linney ("Ozark")

Sandra Oh ("Killing Eve")

Zendaya (Euphoria")



Mejor comedia

Dead to me

The Good Place

Insecure

El Método Kominsky

La maravillosa Mrs. Maisel

Schitts Creek

What we do in the shadows

Curb your enthusiasm

Mejor actor protagonista en una serie de comedia

Anthony Anderson ("Black-ish")

Don Cheadle ("Black Monday")

Ted Danson ("The Good Place")

Michael Douglas ("El Método Kominsky")

Eugene Levy ("Schitt's Creek")

Ramy Youssef ("Ramy")



Mejor actriz protagonista de una serie de comedia

Christina Applegate ("Dead to Me")

Rachel Brosnahan ("La maravillosa Mrs. Maisel")

Linda Cardellini ("Dead to Me")

Catherine O'Hara ("Schitt's Creek") (Ganadora)

Issa Rae ("Insecure")

Tracee Ellis Ross ("Black-ish")



Mejor miniserie o película para televisión

Little Fires Everywhere

Creédme

Mrs. America

Watchmen

Unorthodox



Mejor actor en miniserie

Jeremy Irons ("Watchmen")

Hugh Jackman ("Bad education")

Paul Mescal ("Normal people")

Jeremy Pope ("Hollywood")

Mark Ruffalo ("I know this much is true")



Mejor actriz en miniserie

Cate Blanchett ("Mrs America")

Shira Haas ("Unorthodox")

Regina King ("Watchmen")

Octavia Spencer ("Self made")

Kerry Washington ("Little Fires Eveywhere")



Mejor reality de competición

The Masked Singer

Nailed It

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice



Mejor talk show

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)