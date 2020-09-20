Emmy 2020: estos son los ganadores en tiempo real

En medio de una pandemia, por primera vez y totalmente virtual se llevan acabo la entrega a lo mejor de la televisión

Emmy 2020: estos son los ganadores en tiempo real
Emmy 2020. Foto: AP
Espectáculos 20/09/2020 19:03 Redacción Ciudad de México Actualizada 19:15

En medio de una pandemia, con problemas raciales y en la recta final para las votaciones a presidente en Estados Unidos, los premio Emmy se adaptaron a la situación en un formato digital y en vivo vía televisión se entregaron con todos sus artistas vía streaming.

Jimmy Kimmel dio inicio a la transmisión en donde habló sobre la complicada situación que vive el mundo, así como también los cambios que el coronavirus ha hecho. El conductor explicó cómo se realizará la transmisión y así con algunos chascarrillos y mostrando que se encontraba totalmente solo inició la premiación y para ellos le habló a Jennifer Aniston quien presentó el premio a la mejor actriz comedia que se lo llevó Catherine O'Hara por "Schitt's Creek".

Aquí te decimos las actrices y actores que alzaron el galardón así como las series que se lo llevaron:

 

Mejor drama

The Crown
Better Call Saul
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Succession
El cuento de la criada
 

Mejor actor protagonista en una serie dramática

Jason Bateman ("Ozark")
Sterling K Brown ("This is us")
Steve Carell ("The morning Show")
Brian Cox ("Sucession")
Billy Porter ("Pose")
Jeremy Strong ("Succession")
 

Mejor actriz protagonista en una serie dramática

Jennifer Aniston ("The morning show")
Olivia Colman ("The Crown")
Jodie Conner ("Killing Eve")
Laura Linney ("Ozark")
Sandra Oh ("Killing Eve")
Zendaya (Euphoria")
 

Mejor comedia

Dead to me
The Good Place
Insecure
El Método Kominsky
La maravillosa Mrs. Maisel
Schitts Creek
What we do in the shadows
Curb your enthusiasm

Mejor actor protagonista en una serie de comedia

Anthony Anderson ("Black-ish")
Don Cheadle ("Black Monday")
Ted Danson ("The Good Place")
Michael Douglas ("El Método Kominsky")
Eugene Levy ("Schitt's Creek")
Ramy Youssef ("Ramy")
 

Mejor actriz protagonista de una serie de comedia

Christina Applegate ("Dead to Me")
Rachel Brosnahan ("La maravillosa Mrs. Maisel")
Linda Cardellini ("Dead to Me")
Catherine O'Hara ("Schitt's Creek") (Ganadora)
Issa Rae ("Insecure")
Tracee Ellis Ross ("Black-ish")
 

Mejor miniserie o película para televisión

Little Fires Everywhere
Creédme
Mrs. America
Watchmen
Unorthodox
 

Mejor actor en miniserie

Jeremy Irons ("Watchmen")
Hugh Jackman ("Bad education")
Paul Mescal ("Normal people")
Jeremy Pope ("Hollywood")
Mark Ruffalo ("I know this much is true")
 

Mejor actriz en miniserie

Cate Blanchett ("Mrs America")
Shira Haas ("Unorthodox")
Regina King ("Watchmen")
Octavia Spencer ("Self made")
Kerry Washington ("Little Fires Eveywhere")
 

Mejor reality de competición

The Masked Singer
Nailed It
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
 

Mejor talk show

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

 

Video