Will Ricardo Valero be forgiven?

It seems like Mexico's ambassador to Argentina, Ricardo Valero, is close to absolution after he was caught stealing a book from a bookstore in Buenos Aires. Diplomats from the Foreign Ministry said that despite the evidence he received support from President López Obrador, who asked people not lo lynch him and said we all make mistakes, which might lead to him being forgiven. They claim that things are not looking up since the ministry's Ethics Commission hasn't reached a verdict on the case. Although there will be another session, it is expected that Valero is forgiven, which would set the wrong precedent. Officials are also wondering in the pardon will include his return to Argentina or his retirement?

García Luna doesn't trust López Obrador

We've been told that the former Security Minister Genaro García Luna doesn't believe in the current Mexican government. This comes after it was revealed that the former security chief refused to request consular protection, which the Mexican government offers to all its citizens who live abroad. Do you think García Luna, who worked for Vicente Fox and Felipe Calderón, distrusts Andrés Manuel López Obrador's government?

Arturo Zaldívar gave an important message

During the report the President of the Supreme Court, Arturo Zaldívar, issued after one year in the position, something that called a lot of attention was the fact that Francisco Acuña, the head of the Transparency Institute was the only representative of an autonomous body who was present in the event. We've been told that Acuña paid close attention to the speech, especially in regards to the fight against corruption in the Judiciary and Zaldívar's commitment to transparency.

Free cannabis for all

One of the pending issues in Congress is the cannabis regulation; nevertheless, yesterday senator Eruviel Ávila presented a draft that could encourage legislators to pass the bill. The former PRI governor proposed to ensure the free access to cannabis and its derivatives with therapeutic purposed and to guarantee its use to minors who require it. It's been two years since Congress hasn't been able to solve this case, meanwhile, the black market is making a profit.

