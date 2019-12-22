Leer en español

Who is protecting Bartlett?

Yesterday, the MC party questioned the Public Affairs Ministry, led by Irma Eréndira Sandoval, for not asking the Financial Intelligence Unity (UIF) to investigate Manuel Bartlett’s wealth, as well as the millions owned by his partner Julia Elena Abdala, as in the case of Emilio Lozoya and his family. The ministry didn’t investigate the transactions made by Abdala, through which she purchased luxury mansions in Mexico City for minimum prices, neither will they investigate the strange reason why she became a millionaire just after she met Bartlett. The López Obrador administration seems to have modified the phrase said by Benito Juárez: “To friends, justice and grace (more like a plate of barbacoa and a selfie with the President. To enemies, the law.”

Manuel Bartlett exonerated after assets investigation

Peña Nieto’s buddy in the lower chamber

Luis Enrique Miranda Nava, who is Enrique Peña Nieto’s compadre, became a lawmaker through party-list proportional representation less than 100 days before Peña Nieto left the presidency. Now that the 64th legislature is halfway, Miranda Nava doesn’t even attend the sessions, not even to the meeting inside the PRI, his party. Maybe the current administration truce with Peña Nieto also applies to his buddy? It’s the only logical explanation.

Enrique Peña Nieto wears wig to dine in NYC

Morena wants a budget cut

We’ve been told that in the lower chamber, Morena will insist on reducing public funds for political parties. We’ve been told that Mario Delgado asked the President to send this proposal to Congress on February 1st. This way, we’ll which parties are in favor of austerity or squandering. Let’s remember that if political parties receive a budget cut, there will be MXN $5,000 million to invest in other things.

Morena lawmakers urge capping drug prices in Mexico​​​​​​​

Trump’s wall will affect the ecosystem

Although they claim to be friends, Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Donald Trump have opposite priorities, especially one: building a wall between the Mexico-U.S. border. The Trump administration will start the construction of the wall in Arizona soon, near the San Peter River, even when this area is in the desert and immigrants don’t cross there. The problem is that environmental studies show that the damage to the ecosystem could be catastrophic. Will Mexico try to stop the project? Or will U.S. NGOs try to stop it?

The U.S. to start building the wall in January

gm

