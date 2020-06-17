Leer en español

What’s the news today? The ones you chose Mr. President

According to some, media shouldn’t cover things like a large number of coronavirus-related deaths in the country, the increase of unemployment, increasing violence levels, and economic stagnation. What the press should write about is the U.S. trial against Genaro García Luna, who is accused of working for the Sinaloa Cartel. It doesn’t matter if EL UNIVERSAL recently published a long article about previous administrations dismissing 12 lawsuits against García Luna for illicit enrichment, criminal association, negligence, among other crimes. The situation reminds of a story attributed to Porfirio Díaz; when he asked “What time is it?,” the answer was “the time you say Mr. President” and when he asked about the news, he was told, “The news you chose Mr. President.”

The CNDH needs a human rights advocate

We’ve been told the CNDH urgently needs a human rights advocate. We’ve been told the labor rights of CNDH workers are violated all the time. Yesterday, we revealed that Lázaro Elías Serranía Álvarez was suddenly removed from his position without pay after 19 years. Now, Alejandra Ezeta was removed by Francisco Estrada, who allegedly asked her to fire Serranía. Someone should call a human rights advocate before CNDH director Rosario Piedra fires Francisco Estrada.

The Supreme Court will discuss the recreational use of marijuana

Today, the Supreme Court is going to discuss the recreational use of marijuana. Although there is case law regarding its use, this is the first time we will learn what is the position of minister Margarita Ríos Farjat and Juan Luis González Alcántara Carrancá. So far, we know minister Alfredo Gutiérrez and minister Norma Piña are in favor of the recreational use of marijuana but minister Jorge Pardo is against it.

Will Congress return to work next week?

We’ve been told that lawmakers had a virtual meeting on Monday, where they discussed their possible return to work if Mexico City registers a lower contagion risk next week. We’ve been told that Morena insists that the permanent commission must hold a session next week and then call for an extraordinary period, where they will approve things like the pending laws regarding the USMCA. We’ve been told the opposition has already set three conditions before returning to work: not to risk their health, have several bills, and a National Emergency Law that requires the government to provide aid to micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises. Everything indicates Mexico City will register a lower contagion risk next week; however, it is unclear if Morena will reach an agreement with the opposition.

