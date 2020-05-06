U.S. to maintain trade terms for Mexican sugar

Leer en español

On Saturday, the U.S. Commerce Department officially announced that it will keep an agreement regulating Mexican sugar exports for five more years, which means that it will suspend the investigations on unfair trade practices against Mexican sugar.

This decision was revealed in the U.S. Federal Register on April 30 by which it notifies the intention of Americans to keep the agreement valid for five more years, that is, Mexican sugar exports will be adjusted to the limits defined by the U.S.

Meanwhile, the price and quality of Mexican sugar exports were agreed on by Mexican and American producers in 2017 and 2020, in addition to avoiding anti-dumping quotas of up to 60% since the U.S. government thinks Mexico was dumping cheap, subsidized sugar into the U.S. market.

Mexico’s Economy Ministry explained that the “agreements prevent the imposition of anti-dumping duties to Mexican sugar determined by the investigation and, hence, guarantee the exportation of Mexican sugar to the U.S.”

The agency asserted that this decision is a “good sign” because it provides certainty and maintains access to the U.S. market in preferential conditions.”

It must be stressed that for the current sugar cycle, Mexico will be able to export up to 1,421,901 metric tonnes of sugar “which is the highest amount since the 2014 Suspension Agreements.”

Mexico’s National Chamber for Sugar and Alcohol Industry (CNIAA) said that, with the renewal of the sugar agreement with the U.S., national producers will be able to export without antidumping duties until April 2025.

“Maintaining the Suspension Agreements until 2025 will provide more certainty to the Mexican sugar industry, mainly at these difficult times caused by the health and economic crisis due to COVID-19,” they said in a statement.

