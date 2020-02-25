UNAM students design toys for cerebral palsy rehabilitation

Leer en español

Students from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) designed toys prototypes that stimulate the nervous system’s skills, strengthening, and balance in children with cerebral palsy in rehabilitation, as informed by the highest house of studies in a statement.

The prototypes developed by the Engineering Faculty (FI) consist of a labyrinth and a board, manipulative building games where geometrical pieces are inserted, to promote concentration and interaction between children.

Michelín Álvarez Camacho, a researcher of the Advanced Engineering Center and supervisor of the project, explained that the maze is designed so that several participants face a variety of passages with a marble that must be moved in order to be extracted.

“For someone with cerebral palsy or with impairment on the fine grabbing of a marble, it’s not as simple,” stressed the researcher, by pointing out that finger mobility helps writing, getting dressed, or eating in an autonomous way.

The balance can be strengthened at the moment when the marble spins since it must be sustained, carried, and inclined in the labyrinth that is mounted on a box with a transparent and detachable lid.

This motility invigorates the arms, chest, and back, which is helpful to carry objects, added doctor Álvarez Camacho.

The second prototype consists of a board that helps identify and insert geometric figures with games like Chinese checkers or chess. This process facilitates coordination between the eye and the hand.

Álvarez Camacho, who is part of the Biomedical Systems Department of the FI, stresses that although patients with cerebral palsy receive daily therapy it is important for them to reinforce the rehabilitation at home with this kind of toys.

The project is still ongoing for the efficiency of the product must be tested to proportionate the design and a manual for relatives of the patients to recreate them at home.

mp