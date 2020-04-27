The UIF investigates theft at the IMSS

Leer en español

UIF investigates theft at the IMSS

Sources inside the Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF) said there hasn’t been a series of thefts inside the IMSS, instead, the IMSS requested an investigation to identify the person who stole supplies and possibly sold them. However, the UIF, led by Santiago Nieto, is investigating other cases where suppliers are taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to sell medical supplies and equipment at stratospheric prices. Last weekend, Dr. López-Gatell said authorities had registered a series of thefts in the IMSS and ISSSTE.

Political parties have their priorities

During the pandemic, the majority of political parties have launched new TV and radio spots. While the PAN, PRI, PVEM, and MC thank healthcare workers for their efforts, the PRD radicalized its message and is demanding that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador saves the economy by supporting companies. In general, political parties call for unity and to respect isolation measures to face COVID-19. However, amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the public health crisis, Morena and PT didn’t change their messages and are trying to get more people to join the parties.

Auction at Los Pinos

We’ve been told that the auctions organized by the government are becoming smaller. The presence of people in the auction scheduled for May 3, during the most critical stage of the COVID-19 pandemic, is lowering. A week ago, authorities announced the first 50 people to arrive at Los Pinos would be able to participate in the auction but on April 24, the Indep announce only 15 people would be allowed to enter the auction. Wouldn’t it be better to postpone the auction amid the COVID-19 pandemic? Does the government need resources? Or is it just for entertainment?

Business chambers call for unity

The National Conference for the Economic Recovery will take place from April 27 to 29. The event was organized by the CCE and Coparmex, the two organizations that have called for a National Agreement. We’ve been told that during one of the sessions, coordinated by Gustavo de Hoyos and José Medina Mora, three governors will be present: Javier Corral, Enrique Alfaro, and Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca. Moreover, Federico Reyes Heroles, Vanessa Rubio, Dante Delgado, Josefina Vázquez Mota, and Juan Carlos Romero Hicks will also join the discussion.

gm

