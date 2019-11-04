Tumbaburros, Aurelio Nuño, and Romero Hicks are allegedly behind bot farms
On Monday, President López Obrador issued a report about recent social media attacks against journalists and reporters who attend his daily news conference.
Alejandro Mendoza Álvarez, the head of the Information, Infrastructure, Informatics, and Technology Cooperation Unit under the Security Ministry, said that 74.27% of the people who engaged in the attacks against the press are real users, while the other 25.73% are part of bot farms.
Mendoza Álvarez explained that these bot farms are linked to the Twitter accounts that belong to people such as the former Education Minister, Aurelio Nuño Mayer; PAN lawmaker Carlos Romero Hicks, and Luis Calderón Zavala, the son of former President Felipe Calderón, who is allegedly linked to popular Twitter account @Tumbaburross.
After Luis Calderón Zavala was linked to the creation bot farms and using them to attack the government and the press, both Felipe Calderón and Margarita Zavala defended their child through Twitter.
Felipe Calderón said that the President was using his news conference to spread lies and expose his child.
Margarita Zavala, a former first lady and presidential candidate, said López Obrador should not use her child to hide his failures.
On the other hand, Romero Hicks took to Twitter to deny his involvement in the use of bots to attack the government and the press.
Meanwhile, Aurelio Nuño also denied the accusations and said he is on social media for personal use only.
The anonymous account, Tumbaburros, denied being managed by Felipe Calderón's child.
Who is @tumbaburros?
The so-called “influencer” behind @tumbaburross said that Luis Calderón Zavala is not behind the account but revealed that he works with political parties who oppose López Obrador and Morena, the ruling party.
During President López Obrador's news conference, the name Jeff Scott Szeszko was mentioned as one of the possible person behind the Twitter account allegedly used to launch attacks against the Mexican press and the government but the user claims to be 100% Mexican.
