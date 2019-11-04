Tumbaburros, Aurelio Nuño, and Romero Hicks are allegedly behind bot farms

Leer en español

On Monday, President López Obrador issued a report about recent social media attacks against journalists and reporters who attend his daily news conference.

Alejandro Mendoza Álvarez, the head of the Information, Infrastructure, Informatics, and Technology Cooperation Unit under the Security Ministry, said that 74.27% of the people who engaged in the attacks against the press are real users, while the other 25.73% are part of bot farms.

Mendoza Álvarez explained that these bot farms are linked to the Twitter accounts that belong to people such as the former Education Minister, Aurelio Nuño Mayer; PAN lawmaker Carlos Romero Hicks, and Luis Calderón Zavala, the son of former President Felipe Calderón, who is allegedly linked to popular Twitter account @Tumbaburross.

After Luis Calderón Zavala was linked to the creation bot farms and using them to attack the government and the press, both Felipe Calderón and Margarita Zavala defended their child through Twitter.

Mexican institutions are targeted by cyberattacks

Felipe Calderón said that the President was using his news conference to spread lies and expose his child.

Señor Presidente: está Usted utilizando el Poder del Estado a través de su rueda de prensa, para deslizar una mentira sobre mi hijo y exponiéndolo. Es una cobardía inadmisible. Si quiere distraer a la opinión pública de sus fracasos, hágalo de otra manera. — Felipe Calderón (@FelipeCalderon) November 4, 2019

Margarita Zavala, a former first lady and presidential candidate, said López Obrador should not use her child to hide his failures.

Señor Presidente @lopezobrador_ : para esconder su fracaso no utilice a mi hijo. Asuma su responsabilidad. — Margarita Zavala (@Mzavalagc) November 4, 2019

On the other hand, Romero Hicks took to Twitter to deny his involvement in the use of bots to attack the government and the press.

Siempre he respetado la investidura del presidente de la República, a quien hoy le hago un llamado para mirar por el bien superior, que es nuestro México. pic.twitter.com/QNRc4WAlej — Juan C. Romero Hicks (@JCRomeroHicks) November 4, 2019

Meanwhile, Aurelio Nuño also denied the accusations and said he is on social media for personal use only.

Ante los señalamientos de esta mañana sobre mi supuesta participación en una campaña de redes sociales, aclaro de manera categórica que carecen de todo sustento. Mi actividad digital hoy en día, como puede ser constatado fácilmente, se limita a temas personales. — Aurelio Nuño (@aurelionuno) November 4, 2019

The anonymous account, Tumbaburros, denied being managed by Felipe Calderón's child.

1- Soy mexicano 100%.

2- No soy LuisFe Calderón.

3- No tengo granjas de bots.

4- La empresa que contrató el Presidente para investigarme es una basura.

5- López le sigue mintiendo a todos los mexicanos. Hago responsable a @lopezobrador_ por mi seguridad y la de mi familia. — tumbaburross® (@tumbaburross) November 4, 2019

Who is @tumbaburros?

The so-called “influencer” behind @tumbaburross said that Luis Calderón Zavala is not behind the account but revealed that he works with political parties who oppose López Obrador and Morena, the ruling party.

During President López Obrador's news conference, the name Jeff Scott Szeszko was mentioned as one of the possible person behind the Twitter account allegedly used to launch attacks against the Mexican press and the government but the user claims to be 100% Mexican.

Cybersecurity must be a priority for Mexico

