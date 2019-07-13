Soumaya Museum collaborates with Google Arts & Culture

Leer en español

From July 10th, 778 pieces from the extense collection of the Soumaya Museum will be available in Google Arts & Culture. The three homes of the pinacotheca (Plaza Carso, Plaza Loreto, and Casa Guillermo Tovar de Teresa) joined this platform which already has the digitalized collections of 200 museums from all around the world.

On an interview for EL UNIVERSAL, Chance Coughenour, archeologist in charge of Google Arts & Culture, and Alfonso Miranda, head of the Soumaya Museum, talked about the objectives of the project, the process and the relationship of the museum with the technology of the 21st Century.

The collaboration between these two giants started five years ago, although the release on Wednesday does not mean the project has concluded, declares the head of the museum, because more images in process are coming and will be released over time.

It is a long process because “it is not only the image, but also the texts that allow us to create hooks, to have a different approach to these images that we have seen in our three homes in Plaza Carso, Plaza Loreto and Casa Guillermo Tovar de Teresa in la Roma.”

We are proud to be partners with @ElMuseoSoumaya and their vast collection, from the Old Masters of the Baroque to a very large collection of Rodin.

Check it out on Google Arts and Culture https://t.co/PpRDm7RxYv Auguste Renoir 1899/1900https://t.co/vqyPGdjbF9 pic.twitter.com/KMnuhmVjAW — Google Arts&Culture (@googlearts) July 10, 2019

The arrival of the Soumaya to Google Arts & Culture will allow those interested in the Mexican venue to explore its collection from the palm of their hand, as affirmed the museum through their social media.

In the same posts, they noted that the three axes of action bolstered by both parts that make up the alliance are access, education, and economic growth.

“Acércate más y más y más pero mucho más…” a los óleos, goaches y acuarelas de la #ColecciónDelSomaya con la aplicación #GoogleArts. ¿Alguna vez te imaginaste ver así “Paisaje en Giverny” de #ClaudeMonet? ¡Nosotros tampoco! Hoy la ciencia y la tecnología confluyen en @Google. pic.twitter.com/lOS7Nfp5u0 — El Museo Soumaya (@ElMuseoSoumaya) July 10, 2019

Tours, works of art, and pictures in ultra high definition are some of the elements of the Soumaya that can be appreciated on its profile in the digital platform that was presented on Wednesday with the intention of the democratization of knowledge.

“The Tears of Saint Peter,” by El Greco; “Adam and Eve,” by Lucas Cranach the Elder; “St. Francis in Ecstasy,” by Francisco de Zurbarán; and “After the Storm,” by Vincent Van Gogh, are some of the works that will be available in the profile of the Soumaya Museum in Google Arts & Culture, where there will also be three virtual tours available through different spaces of the venue: the lobby, and the galleries three and six.

