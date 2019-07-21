Soccer player who killed newlyweds tries to reach settlement with the victims' families

Leer en español

Soccer player Joao Maleck, who on June 23 crashed his car and killed a newlywed couple, was pardoned by one of the indirect victims, nevertheless, Maleck is still held in preventive custody and Jalisco's Attorney General continues gathering evidence against Maleck, once the intermediate stage of the trial begins.

Before the victims, María Fernanda Peña and Alejandro Castro married, he had a daughter and Maleck's lawyers reached an agreement with the mother. Nevertheless, the agreement includes a confidentiality clause, therefore, the girl's mother can't reveal any information in regards to the agreement.

Moreover, Jalisco's Attorney General wasn't able to prove that Maleck was driving under the influence and was speeding. The judge gave Maleck's team 30 days to reach an agreement with the indirect victims to solve the case. Therefore, Maleck's lawyers have reached out to the victims' families but María Fernanda Peña's mother, Martha Crostina Álavarez, has said she won't reach an economic agreement with Maleck because her daughter's life has no price: “Even if I was given MXN $1,000 million,” she said during a press conference.

Alejandro Castro's family has yet to make a decision.

In the meantime, the Attorney General's Office has a month and a half to obtain more information and evidence against Maleck. Pablo Lemus, the Zapopan mayor, has offered his support to the victims' families and that the surveillance videos can be used by the families in the trial against Maleck.

If Maleck is unable to reach an agreement with the indirect victims and the trial continues, the Attorney General of Jalisco will have to prove that Maleck was speeding and driving under the influence using much more sophisticated methods.



