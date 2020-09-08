Quintana Roo’s northern beaches to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Quintana Roo's tourism industry will be able to resume activities at 60% capacity

Northern Quinana Roo includes destinations like Cancún and Playa del Carmen - Photo: Gerson Repreza/Unsplash
English 08/09/2020

On September 3, Quintana Roo’s governor, Carlos Joaquín, announced the northern area of the Mexican state will move from orange to yellow in Mexico’s four-color epidemiological system. This means that public beaches in destinations like Cancún and Playa del Carmen will be able to reopen starting this week.

Public beaches north of Quintana Roo will be open but only at 60% capacity. This includes Holbox, Isla Mujeres, Cozumel, Puerto Morelos, and Tulum, important destinations for the Mexican Caribbean due to its beaches and adventure and ecotourism activities.

Hotels, restaurants, historical sites, theme parks, golf fields, tourism services, and shopping malls will also be open at 60% capacity, as well as other stores beyond the travel industry.

The epidemiological risk system will be valid from September 7 through 13.

Recommended: Mexico resumes tourism in Cancún despite surge in coronavirus cases

The southern part of the state will remain in orange, the color for moderate risk. This means that hotels and restaurants have already reopened at 30% capacity but people can only have access to beaches if they stay at hotels located in the destination. Quintana Roo’s governor said: “Let’s not lose hope. We’re close, we can do it if we work hard. If we maintain the level of control we started having three weeks ago, I’m sure we will soon reach yellow.”

We must remember that almost a month ago, southern Quintana Roo had to go back to the highest level of the epidemiology alert system due to the rise in COVID-19 cases while the northern side of the state remained in orange. Southern Quintana Roo includes places like Bacalar, Mahahual, and Xcalak.

