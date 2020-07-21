Pre-Hispanic vestiges discovered atop mountain reveal Puebla’s archeological wealth

Leer en español

Two towers that reveal the god of the underworld was praised at the top of a mountain are some of the vestiges found by inhabitants of Santa Cruz Huehuepiaxtla in Mexico’s Puebla state, which were hidden for centuries at the Cerro de la Peña.

These archeological remains that date from 500 A.C., which include these two towers and stones with the carved image of a person with horns, claws, and a loincloth, are the most well-preserved pieces found in the place and that were recently revealed by researchers and inhabitants of the small community.

José Alfredo Arellanes, a researcher of the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), revealed on Tuesday that the first studies show that the site is comprised of seven pyramids and a ball game, which were essential for pre-Hispanic leaders.

“From the top, we can see the ceremonial area, that is, the place where the temples and governors’ palaces were located,” said the archeologist to EFE in a phone interview.

Access to the so-called Archeological Center is difficult because it is 1,845 meters high, so it is necessary to climb or hike for almost two and a half hours on a rocky path that has remains of ancient pots.

For now, archeologists have found engraved images in walls and floors that depict the way of living of the Teotihuacan and Zapotec cultures, which could have inhabited the place.

Despite the ravages of time and weather have vanished some of the vestiges, there are still signs, like 87 glyphs, as the signs engraved or painted in the infrastructure are known.

“Inscriptions can be seen both in the north and northeast slopes and the top. These inscriptions are done with ñiuñe ñiuñe writing in Mixtec; it translates to “warm” or “warm soil” and it is a unique style,” said Arellanes.

Archeological challenge

Mixtec people, who were called like that because they lived in Mixtecapan (the nation of the Mixtec) or Mixtlán (place of clouds) inhabited a region of some 40,000 square meters that comprises what we now call Guerrero and Puebla.

Hence, reaching the top of Cerro de la Peña means to have access to the best view of the Puebla’s Mixtec, with its mountain range that almost touches the clouds.

However, the terrain conditions are also a challenge to study the remains.

Gabriel García, a tour of the Archeological Center, said to EFE that there are many remains that are just being discovered because only one archeologist has climbed to the site to explain them, little by little, about the pieces and the possible existence of others.

“There is a carved stone with the image of an iguana, as well as an Eagle, and on the other side of the hill, there is a Bat God or Night God, which has the shape of a woman,” said the expert.

Archeological Wealth

Due to its location and history, Puebla is one of the states with more pre-Hispanic heritage, with eight archeological sites recognized by Mexico’s Cultural Information System.

At the state, with over 6 million inhabitants, there are almost 1 million indigenous people; the Náhuatl, the Totonac, and the Mazatec are the most numerous peoples.

Hence, Axutla’s alderman, Aracely García – the municipality to which Santa Cruz Huehuepiaxtla belong – shared that it is a reason of pride for them to possess so much history in their land to provide the country with more information about their ancestors.

Therefore, she stressed the relevance of government support for the research, including the one taking place at Cerro de la Peña.

“Remains or images carved in stone are what make this place special and thus we have to invite people to come to visit our Archeological Center, best known as Cerro de la Peña,” she said.

