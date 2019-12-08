Pemex pays Romero Deschamps and his family $700,000 every month

Leer en español

For 26 years, Carlos Romero Deschamps controlled Pemex workers' union but he abruptly resigned this year.

Now, it has been revealed that Romero Deschamps and 11 family members and one partner are still receiving a salary from Pemex, which amounts to MXN $700,000 per month, according to a transparency platform.

Mexico allegedly asked the Interpol to find Romero Deschamps

According to official records, the 11 members of the Romero Deschamps and Durán Limas families earn between MXN $94,559.90 and up to MXN $29,478.38 per month; with a total of MXN $686,537.38.

Currently, Carlos Romero Deschamps has two positions at Pemex; one at Pemex Refination but the other is not specified. One of his salaries amounts to MXN $39,589.50 and the other to MXN $ 6,881.80.

At Pemex, Deschamps' relatives who earn the most are his sister's children. Ana Luisa Aguinaco Romero earns MXN $94,559.90 and Héctor José Aguinaco Romero, who makes MXN $ 83,327.90 per month.

Romero Deschamps is allegedly accused of money laundering

Carlos Romero's sister, María Esther Romero, earns a total of MXN $46,471.

Meanwhile, his 81-year-old sister-in-law, María Guadalupe Lidia Durán Limas, has two positions and her salary amounts to MXN $46,471.30. On the other hand, his brother-in-law Álvaro Durán Limas also has two positions and earns MXN $40,643.20 and MXN $5,828.10.

Furthermore, Álvaro Durán's three children also work at Pemex. Álvaro Durán López works as a chauffeur and makes MXN $46,781.60 per month. Armando Durán López works as an expert coordinator and earns MXN $74,719.50 per month. Eugenia Durán López, who is an administrative assistant, earns MXN $37,491.40.

Víctor and Victoria Deschamps Durán, Romero Deschamps' nephew and niece, are both administrative assistants. He earns MXN $ 41, 696.50, while she makes MXN $ 35,012.80.

The Deschamps family member who earns the least is Víctor Bernardo Deschamps Luna, with an MXN $29,478.38 salary.

Moreover, Fernando Pacheco Martínez, who is friends and a business partner with Carlos Romero, earns MXN $57,584.20.

Romero Deschamps' family created an emporium

gm

