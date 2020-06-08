OPEC: Mexico refused to cut its oil production through July

Leer en español

On June 6, OPEC and allied nations agreed to extend a production cut of 10 million barrels of oil a day through the end of July, hoping to encourage stability in energy markets hard-hit by the coronavirus-induced global economic crisis; however, Mexico’s Energy Minister Rocío Nahle announced Mexico will not join the efforts.



Ministers met via video conference to adopt the new measure, aimed at cutting the excess oil production depressing prices worldwide.



Nevertheless, Mexico’s representative, Miguel Ángel Maciel, refused to accept the new agreement. Although Energy Minister Rocío Nahle was not present in the meeting, she said the country had agreed to an output cut for May and June. Nahle said that despite Mexico’s decision, the country has been respectful towards the OPEP and its members.

Nahle said that she and President López Obrador were paying close attention to the negotiations. Nahle added that she talked to a Saudi Arabian official on June 5 and with a U.S. official in previous days.



Since the cuts in output were implemented in early April, crude oil prices have been gaining in recent days, in part on hopes OPEC would continue the cut.



During the previous negotiations, President Donald Trump said the U.S. would help take on some of the cuts that Mexico was unwilling to make.



