One World: Together At Home, the global special to celebrate health workers

The Rolling Stones will perform during a star-studded special event also featuring Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish, set to broadcast globally Saturday in support of health care workers combatting coronavirus.

The event put on by the international advocacy organization Global Citizen in collaboration with the World Health Organization and superstar Lady Gaga intends to "provide a moment of global unity in the fight to end COVID-19," said its CEO Hugh Evans.

A-listers including Celine Dion, Elton John, Paul McCartney, and Stevie Wonder are all set to participate.

A six-hour streamed event will precede the prime time televised broadcast, with a laundry list of celebrities set to appear including pop star Christine and the Queens, actors Don Cheadle and Samuel L Jackson, and renowned soccer player Megan Rapinoe.

Global Citizen intends Saturday's event as a "rallying cry" to support health workers and action for charities on a local level.

It is also urging philanthropists, companies, and governments to support the WHO in its coronavirus response efforts, saying it already raised $35 million for local organizations and the international health body's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

The global event will be broadcast in Mexico on Saturday, April 18 at 19:00 on Sony Channel and on Sunday, April 19 at 17:00 on AXN.

More than 100 artists are scheduled to participate in Saturday's event, said Evans, who added that many of the performers -- including the Stones -- had heard of the effort and contacted Global Citizen wanting to take part.

The global concert in support of the WHO would appear particularly symbolic considering US President Donald Trump's announcement that he is halting US funding of the UN body, accusing it of mismanaging the COVID-19 crisis.

"Multilateralism is the only way to fight pandemics," he said. "You can't fight a global pandemic one nation at a time."

