Mexico’s Palenque archeological site reopens with new health measures

The Palenque archeological site, located in Chiapas, will reopen this Saturday after authorities reinforced health measures to guarantee the safety of both staff and visitors.

In a statement, the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) informed that although the site was set to reopen on September 23, the reopening was postponed after a tour through the Palenque National Park performed by authorities from the National Commission of Protected Natural Areas (CONANP), the INAH-Chiapas Center, the Direction of the Palenque Archeological Sites, the Direction of Chiapas’s Control Against Health Risks, the headquarters of the Palenque Area Health District, Health Jurisdiction, Health Promotion, and Palenque’s Direction of Tourism.

“The decision was taken in order to reinforce health measure inside the facilities of the National Park in order to ensure workers have the essential requirements to perform their work and so that visitors have the best health and security conditions to enjoy their visit to this important and valuable cultural and natural heritage,” said INAH.

The new measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 include receiving only 600 visitors per day, that is, 30% capacity of the archeological site.

The site will open from Monday through Sunday and, in order to keep control of the entrance, there are two time schedules: 300 visitors from 10:00 to 12:30, and 300 from 12:30 to 15:00. Entrance to the archeological sire will be exclusively through the main gate and the “Murciélago” entrance will be temporarily unavailable.

Palenque will have three filters: at the access of the Palenque National Park in charge of CONANP staff, at the services area of the Site Museum where the box office will be located, and at the main gate of the archeological site.

Nevertheless, the tour will only take place in the squares because there will be temporarily closed venues like the Palace, Temple XIII, Temple X, the Temple of the Sun, the Temple of the Cross, the Temple of the Foliated Cross, Temple XIV, Templo XV, Temple XVII, Temples XIX and XXI, Group XVI, Group North, and the eco-archeological road, as well as the Dr. Alberto Ruz L’huillier Site Museum.

