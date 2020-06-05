Mexico seizes tons of meth, marijuana, fentanyl, and cocaine in Tijuana

Leer en español

Mexican soldiers have seized a huge drug stash at a house in the border city of Tijuana, Baja California including about two tons of methamphetamine, eight tons of marijuana, and 131,500 pills containing the synthetic opioid fentanyl.

Mexico’s Defense Ministry (SEDENA) said Thursday that the haul included about 89 kilograms of cocaine.

No arrests were reported.

Recommended: Authorities arrest cartel leader behind the attack against National Geographic photographer

The drugs, some packed into plastic containers and neatly packed into cardboard boxes, appeared to be destined for export to the United States. Such multi-drug shipments have become routine in the cross-border drug trade.

Mexican authorities said the drugs are worth MXN 743,116,985.

Recommended: Unión Tepito leader arrested in Mexico City

Through a statement, SEDENA said it seized some 7,802.332 kg of a dry plant with the characteristics of marijuana, as well as 2,035.490 kg of a granulated substance similar to methamphetamine.

Likewise, they seized some 86,990 kg of a white powder that corresponds to the characteristics of cocaine; 131,560 fentanyl pills that weight 14.340 kg; 4 vehicles, and one property.

SEDENA added that the drugs and the property were made available to the corresponding authorities.

Recommended: Rafael Caro Quintero tries to prevent his extradition to the U.S.



mp